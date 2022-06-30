With a few hours to go before Wednesday’s deadline for local candidates to file papers with the Secretary of State’s office, races for November were shaping up in Narragansett and North and South Kingstown.
Narragansett
In its non-partisan elections, Narragansett has three incumbents running for Town Council: Council President Pro-Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno, Ewa Dzwierzynski and Deborah Kopech.
They are joined by council candidates Alicia Vignali-Henry, who ran unsuccessfully for School Committee in 2020, Robert Patterson, Laurie Kelly, head of the library board of trustees, and Winters B. Hames III.
Incumbents Council President Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray, both vocal supporters of the town’s plans to build a new library at the former Belmont Market, had not filed to seek re-election.
Candidates for Narragansett’s School Committee that have filed are incumbents Alexander Menzies, Justin Skenyon, Diane Nobles and Chairwoman Tammy McNeiece. Also running for School Committee is Tony Jones, who served on North Kingstown’s school committee in 2019-20.
North Kingstown
In North Kingstown, there’s a crowded field for Town Council. Democrats seeking election or re-election are President Gregory Mancini, Katherine Anderson, Kimberly Page, Lawrence Mandel and Matthew McCoy. Republican candidates who have filed are Christopher Zangari, Kalen Arreola, Mary Brimer and Randy Wietman. The Independent candidates for council are Janet Sheehan, Richard Welch and Rickey Thompson.
There are four candidates for School Committee: Democrats Erin Earle and Thomas Briody, Independent Karen Kuzminsky and Republican James Gallo.
South Kingstown
Town Council candidates in South Kingstown include incumbents Deborah Bergner and President Rory McEntee, both Democrats. Other Democrats in the race for council are Michael Marran, a current school committee member, and Patricia Alley.
Republicans seeking to give the party representation on the council after two years of a fully Democratic body are Alex Petrucci, Greg Sweet, David Coté, Nathan Barrington and Sean O’Donnell.
The town’s seven member school committee has three Democrats running: Incumbent Carol Vetter, James Restivo and Marc Levitt. Incumbent Kate Macinanti is running as an Independent.
General Assembly
In the races for General Assembly seats, incumbent Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) is looking at a Republican challenger in Lisa Marie Leavitt. Also, Democrat Robert E. Craven (D-Dist 32, North Kingstown) is facing a primary against Danielle Walsh.
Reps. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown and Narragansett) and Kathleen Fogarty (D-District 35, South Kingstown) are unopposed.
Running for the seat being vacated by House Minority Leader Rep. Blake Filippi (R-District 36, Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown, Westerly) are Democrat Tina Spears and Republican John F. Pacheco III.
In the Senate, all of the incumbent Democrats are seeking re-election. They are Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett), Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, North Kingstown, Narragansett) and V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist 37, New Shoreham, South Kingstown).
Sosnowski would face the Republican winner of a primary in her District 37, either Jason Souza or Raymond Gardner.
Longtime State Sen. Dennis Algiere, the minority leader whose District 38 (Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) has included a small part of Green Hill and Matunuck, is not seeking re-election, and the district has been re-drawn to remove more of South Kingstown.
Michael Niemeyer, Sharon Ahern and Victoria Gu are Democrats running in the district. The winner of a primary would face Republican Westin Place.
Candidate filings with the Secretary of State are up-to-date as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.