NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee voted to renew several administrator contracts for two years including that of current athletics director Christopher Cobain at their meeting Monday night.
Several members of the public took time to speak against the renewal of administrator contracts until the completion of the Aaron Thomas case that as of yet has not had all its details released. Five contracts were up for renewal, with all but Cobain’s written as a two-year contract.
School Committee Chairman Greg Blasbalg complained that “misinformation” has tainted the public perception of the ongoing investigations into the fired coach.
“There’s a lot of information that has been said by people at the microphone, not all of which is accurate,” Blasbalg said. “People have been called out during citizen’s comments and on social media with respect to various events that we’ve all watched unfold. Not all of it is true. There is a lot of rumor and things misrepresented. A lot of fault has been put on people that can’t do anything with information that they don’t have or hasn’t been shared.”
Committee Member Jake Mather responded to these comments by making a motion to have current Athletic Director Chris Cobain’s proposed contract be made into a two year contract. This decision was approved 4-1 by the council after discussion over the extension.
“Chris Cobain has helped to pull us through probably two of the most difficult years that North Kingstown has had,” Mather said. “Chris was hired about six months before the termination of Mr. Thomas and since then has helped out and pulled the sports program through incredibly well.”
Cobain was hired in 2020 after previously heading the athletics department at East Greenwich High School. Earlier this week, The Boston Globe reported that two girls’ volleyball coaches in that town have been fired after multiple students accused one coach of inappropriate sexual advances. The two East Greenwich coaches were both hired in 2018 during Cobain’s tenure there.
Mather said the committee still retains its authority to terminate an employee for just cause despite the length of the contract, whether one or two years. These sentiments were echoed by Committee Member Jennifer Hoskins as she said that no substantial information has come forward to imply that Cobain’s work at the school has been anything other than professional.
“I’m not able to support an extension to Mr. Cobain at this time,” said Committee Member Jen Lima in response. “I just want to state that with the current situation that we’ve experienced I feel that the athletic director position needs to be revamped and policies need to be rewritten before we do any contract extension. So, unfortunately I can’t support it right now.”
In other news, the school committee voted to revise their upper level administration’s organizational chart. The idea, said Blasbalg, is that the chief operating officer position will be offered to Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman. He also said that the committee will continue its search for another superintendent and assistant superintendent.
The contract for the school district’s supply of substitute teachers was renewed with ESS Northeast, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. The contract was successfully extended an extra year now ending on June 30, 2023.
In other announcements, the Interim Superintendent announced that the school department will host some community outreach events regarding its educational facilities master plan process. Events will take place on April 27 and 28, as well as May 23. Waterman also said that a webpage will be created with more information on events and the educational facility master plan.
In part of updating the district’s policies the school committee voted to rewrite and delete several redundant policies, some of which have not been adjusted for years. Some of these policies included things like special education policies that have been outdated by changing federal laws along with updates to administrative policies to bring them in line with the approved employee handbook.
The school committee voted to approve a three year service contract for roof repairs to North Kingstown company Greenwood industries. The contract covers a total of 11 properties including 6 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, the high school and the maintenance facility and CG data building on Fairway Drive.
The school committee’s next regular business meeting will be held on April 26 at 7 p.m. in the North Kingstown high school auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.