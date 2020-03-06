NARRAGANSETT— Organizers of for-profit road races, walk-a-thons and bike events in Narragansett will have to make a minimum donation of $10,000 to a local charity in order to hold their event in town, the Town Council decided Monday.
By a 3-2 vote, with councilors Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray voting no, the council approved a recommendation from Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright to put the donation requirement in place.
The Narragansett Recreation Advisory Board had brought the issue up several times in the past year, Wright said. This year, the town has 12 road races scheduled but has seen as many as 16 or 17 in the past, he said.
“Out of all the races, there is one scheduled that is a for-profit road race,” Wright said.
The town has a moratorium between May 1 and Sept. 30 on road race events, making March, April, October and November popular times for events, Wright said. The department receives complaints from residents about the number, time, extent and location of races throughout the year, he said, and the move will help the town manage existing and new for-profit road race requests.
Wright provided the council with a list of local nonprofit organizations that could be recipients of a donation from for-profit race events.
“This is things like the Lions Club, Narragansett Little League and Narragansett Youth Soccer,” Council President Matthew Mannix said.
Wright said the parks department would not receive donations.
Most races in town are run by nonprofit groups that benefit local causes.
“Some of these races are at the town beach, they take up resources, staffing,” he said. “We try to plan these races in spring and fall so they don’t have an impact on the summer season, but particularly in the fall we have a lot of races right up until Oct. 31. But this particular issue is more about for-profit races coming into town.”
Future exceptions may always be proposed, reviewed and approved by the Town Council, according to Wright.
He noted that to date one company, Gray Matter Marketing, donates about $10,000 annually from its Ocean Road 10K each October to the Narragansett Historical Society. The money comes from a portion of all entry fees, according to Gray Matter’s website. The 10K starts at the Point Judith Lighthouse and travels 6.2 miles north on Ocean Road under the Towers and finishes in the north parking lot of Town Beach.
Council member Rick Lema, who also is on the Recreation Advisory Board, said the board chose $10,000 as the minimum donation amount based on it being the lowest amount given by a for-profit to the town, by Gray Matter.
He also pointed out that nonprofit organizations are also ponying up large sums to hold their races.
“I won’t mention the organization, but there is an organization in town that pays public safety well over $12,000 to put a race on, and it’s one of the best races in the state,” Lema said.
Lema said that advance registration typically gives organizers and the town an idea of how much money a race will generate, and said such events can generate between $40,000 to $100,000.
“If somebody’s coming into town and can produce $40,000 to $100,000, I don’t see what’s so hard about giving this community, especially nonprofits, a little piece of that. Everybody else is doing it,” Lema said.
Councilor Patrick Murray said he thinks asking a percentage, such as 10 percent, of each company would be better.
“I think a percentage would be more fair than a set amount. For the private company that clears $20,000, then we’ll get $2,000. If it’s $100,000, then we’ll get $10,000.”
