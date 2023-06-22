KINGSTON, R.I. — It didn’t matter how much his mother detested it. Or that he was 4-feet tall and 45 pounds at the time. Or the number of times he got hit or took a loss.
South Kingstown High School salutatorian Alexander Grandidge started his school career obsessed with karate.
“Of course, my mother was absolutely correct, as she tends to be,” Grandidge told his senior classmates, as he addressed them for the final time at their graduation in the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center last Friday evening. “The next five years were filled with more bumps, bruises and blows to the head in kindergarten that you could ever imagine.”
But a seven-year-old Grandidge would heed the words of one of his first instructors.
“He told me that the important part of sparring, is not the ability to completely overpower your opponent. Instead, it’s your ability to harness and redirect the energy of the blows dealt to you.”
Grandidge attributed this resilience to his fellow classmates — acknowledging the hardships, losses and change they needed to endure, through their time as students.
“Despite these challenges, all of us have made it here today,” Grandidge said, adding that the Class of 2023 successful redirected each blow against it.
Principal Chip McGair shared his perspective of the senior class’s journey, a path that was tilted off course by the COVID-19 pandemic. McGair referenced National Lampoon’s Vacation and the misadventures Clark Griswold had with his family en route to Walley World. The trip in the movie didn’t go as planned, and Griswold eventually tells his family, “This is no longer a vacation, it’s a quest. It’s a quest for fun. You’re gonna have fun and I’m gonna have fun.”
McNair said, four years ago, he had the start to the seniors’ journey mapped out.
But the pandemic unraveled those plans. And it became a quest for finding fun in the unexpected, for ’23.
“Planning is crucial,” McGair told his departing seniors. “But you need to have the same goal.”
Valedictorian Monica Thoma also drew inspiration from a John Hughes machination. She will be attending Brown University, along with Grandidge. Grandidge will explore the economics route, while Thoma will venture into the medical field.
“Since we were little all we wanted was to be big, to be an adult,” Thoma said. “To have that coveted seat at the grown-up’s table.”
Thoma referenced the end of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, when Bueller is laying down, hands resting behind his head.
“Life moves pretty fast. You don’t stop and look around once and a while, you could miss it.”
Thoma implored her classmates to treat people with kindness, to never give up, and to never settle for the ordinary.
“I feel so lucky to have experienced this with all of you,” Thoma said, her voice cracking. “And it breaks my heart to say goodbye. I stand before you today, humbled by the possibility in front of me. Class of 2023, I’m excited to see how you grow and wish you all the very best. Thank you.”
Prior to Thoma’s speech, eSKape performed the choral selection, “When the Earth Stands Still.”
As the students sang, friends and family took out their phones in the stands and waved their flashlights, slowly and in rhythm. For a minute, it was almost like looking up at the night sky. Vast and full of stars.
Some seniors were crying as they left the choral lineup.
Class President Aubrey Costello delivered a similar message to that of her classmates — reflecting on the tumultuous times, but also the adventure, joy, and reflection that her class’s journey through the school district offered.
“We are the only graduating class of South Kingstown High School that knows what it was like before, during, and after the pandemic,” Costello said. “Our class became keepers of tradition, a bridge between the old ways and a new era.”
The class president acknowledged what the following day could feel like for her and for her classmates, post-graduation — stating that some may feel relief, while others may feel scared — and validated everyone’s feelings.
“Let’s also take the time to acknowledge that not everyone had the high school experience they hoped for. Some of us have won high school championships and some of us have been on teams with losing records,” she said. “Some of you have won the high school lottery and some of you didn’t deserve the hand that you were dealt.”
Costello in her address also referenced her class’s fight against proposals to cut the district’s music budget and sports programs.
Students attended school committee meetings, signed petitions, wrote letters, and rallied classmates.
“Because of you all, these budget cuts have failed repeatedly,” Costello said. “You are all more powerful than you know, and we have always been most powerful together.”
