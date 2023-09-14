SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee held its 10th Speaker Series presentation last week, this time featuring Evan Wilson, an Associate Professor in the Hattendorf Historical Center at Newport’s U.S. Naval War College, and a talk centered on Oliver Hazard Perry and his role during the War of 1812.
“The irony is that Perry comes from a family of Quakers, but his father was the first one to move into military service,” Wilson said, prior to the talk. “So, he lived here until he was eight and then moved to Newport. But obviously the Perry’s and the Hazard’s have deep roots here and between Oliver Hazard and his brother Matthew, there are any number of reasons to celebrate their history and the connection to this town. Matthew was born in Newport, but Oliver is certainly one of South Kingstown’s own, so, here we are.”
Oliver Perry aided the United States efforts in its fight against the British on Lake Erie. He is known in U.S. history for writing, “We have met the enemy, and they are ours.”
“What Perry did, is basically prevented the British from keeping control of Michigan and Ohio territories which the won earlier in the war and shift their operations to the east and the north,” Wilson said.
Wilson broke down Perry’s life and described the battle he fought in, its consequences, and Perry’s victories. Wilson also touched on how Perry was placed in command of American forces on Lake Erie.
Perry’s ancestors were a part of the Puritan migration of the 1630s.
“For the first eight years of Oliver’s life his family lived on a farm in South Kingstown,” Wilson said. “He grew up surrounded by horses and agriculture, but not for long.”
Perry’s family in 1793, moved to Newport to give the children better educational opportunities.
Perry was recruited into the Navy in April of 1799, at the age of 13.
“That was actually a typical age to send a boy to sea,” Wilson said. “Thirteen was almost exactly the average age for future British officers to become shipmen.”
The United States declared war on Britain in June of 1812.
“There was no one reason why the U.S. declared war, on the flipside, there was not good reason for the British to provoke it,” Wilson said.
Six days later, Napoleon and his army crossed the Nieman River into Russia and invaded. Wilson added, the War of 1812 on a global scale was a perfect distraction that would help Napoleon keep up his advances going in Europe.
“There were some people in Britain who wanted to fight the U.S. in 1812,” Wilson said. “But any sane observer and every important member of the British government thought it was insane to start a new war across the ocean when there were far more dangerous issues to deal with in Europe.”
Perry’s job, was to travel to Erie, and “supervise a construction that was already under way on a squadron of ships,” Wilson said. “Then he had to find men to sail and fight the ships, and then he had to use those ships to win control of Lake Erie from the British, who were busy building their own squadron to prevent this from happening.”
At the Hattendorf Historical Center, Wilson researches British naval history between the 18th and 20th centuries.
He has been honored with the Sir Julian Corbett Prize in Modern Naval History.
Wilson has degrees from Yale, Cambridge, and Oxford, and is the author of six books — his most recent being “The Horrible Peace: British Veterans and the End of the Napoleonic Wars.”
The 300th Anniversary Committee’s Speaker Series returns next week as Stephen Long, author of “Thirty-Eight: The Hurricane that Transformed New England,” comes to South Kingstown High School September 21 for a talk centered on the effects of the 1938 hurricane on Rhode Island. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the SKHS auditorium.
