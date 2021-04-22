SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council could vote on final adoption of South Kingstown’s $101 million budget as soon as April 26, following a pair of public hearings last week.
With no deep cuts and level funding, this year’s budget hasn’t drawn quite as much ire and passion from residents as in previous years.
Officials are also presenting a spending plan that would keep the tax rate level, meaning no increase in property taxes.
“This will be the third year in a row, if the budget is adopted as it is, with a tax rate of $14.45,” own Manager Rob Zarnetske said.
Municipal and education programs are mainly funded at the same levels as last year. The property tax transfer to the schools would be $55.9 million. The town will still use about $440,000 from its general fund balance.
The town also is slated to receive millions of dollars in federal aid tied to pandemic relief legislation.
With the U.S. Dept. of Treasury expected to publish rules about how federal funds can be spent by municipalities, South Kingstown has included budget language to allow the school department to present requests for supplemental funding three times in the next fiscal year, in October, January and April.
“This budget recognizes that something unexpected will happen,” Zarnetske said. “We know there will be federal funds available, we just don’t know how they will be available.”
South Kingstown stands to get $6 million in county aid and $3 million for the schools, although the amounts are split in half over this year and next.
“We’re expecting the first ‘chunk’ of money to come in May or June,” Zarnetske said.
Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano said the schools have worked in a “freeze” environment and “scrutinized every penny.” Savastano said the local schools are proud to have been able to remain opened for so long, “still going full steam ahead” even with challenges.
The schools will develop a comprehensive summer learning program driven by children’s’ needs.
“Where we can really monitor the area of need, personalized and customized for children that have those gaps,” she said.
One area of education spending that could change is a projected $1.1 million variance or spending gap, officials said. The schools have so far identified about $638,000 in reductions to make up the difference, including reduction of COVID-related staffing and savings in health and dental insurance costs. That leaves about a $469,000 difference to make up.
“We’re continuing to work on it,” Savastano said. “We’re hoping for transportation savings, but we could just as easily need to add a bus.”
Staffing cuts are on the table, she said.
“It’s some level of a struggle, as you do not want to over-pack classes right now,” she said, noting that the schools will not be back at pre-COVID “normal” settings in August and September.
Resident Greg Sweet was one of only a few that spoke at the April 14 hearing.
“I think a zero-percent increase is pretty impressive,” he said. “Obviously you looked at the last year and how everything was going with residents and businesses. I for one thank you for holding the line.”
