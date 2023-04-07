SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Miss Amy gave it all she had.
She spent many years providing enjoyment and fun to hundreds of children and adults alike. The lady lived more years than ever expected, but recently had an accident on her 34th birthday that resulted in some broken bones.
If not bad enough, a doctor examining her found a corneal ulcer. That, along with the fall’s injuries, required pain meds, antibiotics, eye medication four times daily and another ointment to help with healing.
It’s tough to be a 34-year-old horse.
However, owner Danielle Martin-Cuoco was also finding it tough to pay for the veterinary and medical costs to keep Miss Amy from getting worse. Friends set up April 1 a Go Fund Me page to help.
But the loveable horse died Tuesday, just days later, after falling again and was unable to get up. Her time was up. This was a horse, though, that received a lot of love and gave it back right up to the end.
It really involved keeping an older horse alive after the days of giving riding lessons were over and the time had come to retire. Cuoco wanted to help her have more than just a dead end.
It is a concern that animal lovers would understand and appreciate while others might think that 34 years is enough time for a mare to graze the pastures of South Kingstown and be a favorite of Cuoco’s 12-year-old daughter, Sophia.
“In reality, Amy had indeed lived more years than I could have imagined which has compounded financially,” said Cuoco, a Green Hill resident, owner of Extreme Airsoft in Peace Dale, and treasurer of Peace Dale Neighborhood Revitalization Inc.
“If Amy is still eating, making manure and loving our company, we will fight for her. In reality, I will draw the line between major surgery and chronic pain. I’m confident that as a family, we will know when the time will come to make that decision. But I am confident, it’s not yet! “ she said this past weekend in an interview.
Little did she know, though, that the time was at hand.
A day before Miss Amy died, Cuoco explained what made Miss Amy so important — to a mother and her daughter and their friends, Hannah Slater, 17, and Dakota Brennan, 8.
“Amy has always been in great shape as she LOVES being ridden so up until her accident, we still rode her a few times per week,” said Cuoco who acquired the horse in 2019 with another.
Her daughter had been taking lessons at Canterbury Farm in Kingston since 2016 and a retiring instructor gave them two horses that had been used for riding lessons. One died a year later.
“…They were past the age and ability to be sold or used for a lesson program anymore. We took them on and vowed to give them the best possible retirement we could,” she said.
Cuoco said that when friends and family visit they like to ride and groom Amy who has become accustomed to it from the many lesson takers over the years.
“She is a true professional, especially with kids. One time a friend’s young daughter was standing on a milk crate grooming Amy when the kid fell off the crate and slid right under Amy with a crash and Amy just stood there like a statue,” she said.
“Amy always leaves an impression on everyone who meets her because of her beautiful, calming and wise personality (with) kids and adults alike,” Cuoco said.
Perhaps this taps into “horse wisdom.”
As the 1961 television show “Mr. Ed,” featuring a talking horse with hapless owner Wilbur Post (Alan Young), a horse can be more than a horse.
“A horse is a horse, of course, of course, and no one can talk to a horse, of course. That is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mister Ed,” go the theme song lyrics for a show in which the horse’s running commentary and wisdom were always smarter than the owner’s.
Author Kim Hallin, in her book, “Horse Wisdom,” writes about how connection with this animal served and befriended humans for centuries and takes readers on an intoxicating journey to uncover deeper truths about freedom, trust, intuition, leadership, community, and communication.
Both the wisdom and the lessons are not lost on Cuoco.
“I have made it clear to my vet that our role as Amy’s end-of-life humans is not to make her live as long as possible but to provide her with the most comfortable life as long as she is willing to live, within reason of course,” said Cuoco whose kinship with the horse goes beyond beast and owner.
“Amy’s recent injuries have proven to not be life-threatening and Amy never indicated giving up,” she added.
Rest in peace, Miss Amy, you’ve been the ride of a life for so many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.