SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two members of South Kingstown’s Town Council have admonished President Abel Collins for his role in a state police inquiry of the controversial school bond mailer that used the names of local students.
Deborah Bergner and Jess Rose said they felt that Collins acted improperly by not informing them of conversations he had on at least three occasions, including telling a state detective the town would not pursue criminal charges in the matter.
“It doesn’t feel good to be flat-footed when the community is bringing the information to us,” Bergner said Oct. 12.
Rose asked at what point it becomes necessary for the council president to report conversations back to the council.
“I didn’t like being blindsided by it, whether it was right or wrong,” she said. “I felt like it was information I should have had if somebody came to me and said, ‘Hey did you know about this?’”
The complaints stem from a Sept. 27 regular council meeting when parent Nicole Solas accused Collins of secretly blocking prosecution of former schools superintendent Linda Savastano. Solas alleges that Savastano erased or “wiped” e-mails on a town computer.
Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo wrote to the council on Oct. 12 that “Both the state police, including command staff and the attorney general’s office, concluded that no criminal statute was violated by Linda Savastano and no charges will be brought.”
Ursillo went on to say, “The lieutenant I spoke with said that this information could be made public. The decision not to press charges was made independently. Whether the town would be supportive or not did not influence the decision, as would be the case in any such circumstances.”
Ursillo said he would prepare a memo about the issue for the council.
State police became involved in August after the town released its report of the mailer investigation.
An Aug. 17 incident report by state police detective Adam Houston lists Solas as the complainant, alleging the town was the victim of felony charges of illegal computer access and computer trespassing.
The report lists Collins, Ursillo and Savastano as participants.
Houston said he reviewed the town’s August report about the mailer and discussed facts of the case with supervisors over potential criminal charges.
“It was determined that due to the computer and e-mail being owned by the Town of South Kingstown, their Town Council must decide as the victim of the case to pursue a further criminal investigation and formal charges,” Houston wrote.
In a phone conversation with Houston in August, Ursillo told him that “he and his team deliberated after his findings and concluded that criminal charges would not be appropriate,” the report said.
In a phone conversation with Houston also in August, Collins told him the council reviewed the report and would discuss whether or not to pursue charges at the next council meeting.
Houston did not hear back from Collins and called him Sept. 27 to again ask about the case.
“Mr. Collins advised that the town council discussed the investigation and decided not to pursue criminal charges,” he wrote.
Houston then told Solas the case would be closed “due to the town counsel refusing to pursue criminal charges.”
Council member Deborah Kelso said she read the state police incident report and does not dispute its accuracy.
“But we did take a vote, a unanimous vote on Aug. 10,” she said. “We voted to release the memo … within that memo it says the investigation is closed.”
The council also accepted the solicitor’s recommendation that criminal charges weren’t warranted, she said.
“If there’s something anew, then we would have to start something else,” she said. “This memo regarding the mailer is concluded.”
Bergner also is concerned that Collins reportedly conversed with the Rhode Island Department of Education after the May 4 school bond vote failed, and then again with Ursillo, Savastano and former School Committee chairwoman Emily Cummiskey about the mailer controversy.
“Three times since May, and I’m wondering how many other times did it happen,” she said.
Collins said he’s not required to report to the council every time he’s contacted by a police officer, and again denied that there was any secret meeting.
“I think it’s a little different when it’s this topic, that the town has been talking about for six months,” Bergner responded. “It’s not about, ‘Put a stop sign up.’”
Collins countered that it’s “ridiculous to presume” that state and local police “would do what I wanted them to do,” he said. He encouraged people to read the town’s report and the several “action items” proposed in it, such as taking civil action in the courts.
Collins also said the detective did not ask him about a computer crime or about erasing data or e-mail.
“I didn’t tell him to stop an investigation if he was undertaking one,” he said. “I didn’t ask anything about that. I just told him what he asked, and that is what I hope other people would do if the police call them.”
The council president also said Solas “engineered” controversy by giving the town’s report to the state police “and then crafting the narrative that I was having secret conversations and Open Meetings Act violations. That’s why we’re still talking about this now. All I did was respond appropriately when the state police contacted me.”
Bergner said Collins didn’t respond appropriately for the five council members, “and (police) took it as the body of five.”
She also said the council needs to review the council rules of conduct and have a frank discussion about the role of the solicitor.
“I am disappointed in the role of the solicitor that we are not getting this information – not in real-time, but ever,” she said. “I feel we’re not getting served in the way that I expect. This controversy didn’t need to happen, had we been informed.”
Rose said acknowledging a mistake was made, and setting up a way to prevent future incidents, would go a long way.
“But the first thing to do is admit a mistake was made,” she said.
Collins said he would have done so, but said the town doesn’t have a policy for council members communicating with police or anyone else.
“I did at the time what I thought was in the best interest of the town, and … I don’t know, I mean,” he said, his voice trailing off. “That’s all I can say about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.