SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown is considering the distribution of free beach passes for all members of the Narragansett Tribe. This could include free parking, officials said.
The Town Council’s unanimous motion during its regular meeting time last month referred the proposal to the town’s Recreation Commission.
The council is awaiting a policy change from the commission to implement the permits. Once a policy change proposal returns, it will be placed on the council agenda for another vote.
“This is something I brought up to the town manager a couple years ago … since then we have begun to build a relationship with the Narragansett Tribe, land and water we benefit from,” Councilwomen Jessica Rose said, prior to the council’s vote last month.
Narragansett Tribe representatives at a recent meeting said the town of Narragansett took up and supported a similar proposal last year.
Tribe representatives added there were concerns relating to the parking issues in Narragansett, with the free passes being issued all at once. However, those issues “never came to.” Tribe representatives said there is no anticipation parking issues would arise with the policy change in South Kingstown.
