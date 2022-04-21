Editor's Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct dates for the shows in question. The Independent regrets the error.
There is both an aficionado of music in 35-year-old Rob Duguay and a compassionate soul that wants to bring some harmony to those with autism or even other life-affecting issues.
He’s a man with a heart.
“Music has gotten me through some tough times in my life,” said Duguay, a promoter of local bands and who for several years has brought that interest to raise more than $3,000 for people with developmental disabilities.
This year — after a short hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — he revived fundraising for that cause through a three-day birthday bash at three different venues, including this Friday evening at the Pump House Music Works in Peace Dale.
The $10 admission cover charge at this and the two other venues will be donated to the J. Arthur Trudeau Center, which provides services to those with disabilities.
The connected events kickoff with 9 p.m. shows tonight at the Parlour in Providence and tomorrow night at the venue Dusk in Providence before the Pump House show Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Local bands ”How’s About Charlie,” “STRIP MALL” and “Volcano Kings” will open the first day at the Parlour. The next night at Dusk, Duguay has coming “Jesse the Tree,” then “The Wormholes” from North Carolina and on tour — the only band that is not local — and then “The Stupid Robots” and “Toad and the Stooligans.”
At the Pump House, he has scheduled “People Eating Plastic,” “The Naticks,” “Beauquet,” “Sun Bears,” “Northeast Traffic” and local favorite “Jabbawaukee.”
His long-time relationship with bands and music-makers in Rhode Island has helped to make this seventh annual event possible. Annual might be a bit of a misnomer since COVID pre-emptied his plans in 2020 and 2021 to bring people together.
Duguay, raised in Connecticut, cemented himself as a Rhode Island resident after attending Rhode Island College in 2005 and becoming involved with the college radio station.
He’s also a music and entertainment critic, with his work appearing in various publications around the state including The Independent.
It’s a history that began earlier with disadvantaged children that sparked the birthday-bash fundraising, however. The focus has been on autism whose range and severity of symptoms can vary widely.
Common symptoms include difficulty with communication, difficulty with social interactions, obsessive interests, and repetitive behaviors. April is designated as World Autism Month, beginning with United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.
A lesson in empathy
“I grew up with a lot of kids with autism, neuropathy things and Downs Syndrome. I was in pre-school in a school with special needs because I didn’t start talking until I was three years-old,” Duguay explained about his early childhood in Connecticut.
“I got to see it, to see it up close. It was a part of my childhood I’ve never forgotten,” he said about being placed in a special needs preschool that included children’s developmental problems.
He said he developed friendships with them. Life is not easy for many people, but especially those with disabilities, Duguay added.
“Having these issues on top of you, working against you, makes it more difficult,” he said, but paused a moment before revealing a part of himself that’s evident by the fundraising work he is doing.
“I am empathetic. I am a naturally empathetic person. That’s just who I am,” he said about a desire to use his interest and passions in music to help those who live along life’s margins, needing more support and assistance than most people.
It extends beyond the Trudeau Center and reaches as well into other programs, such as those for those affected by domestic violence and others who are homeless.
He said that a tour of the Amos House in Providence, which provides services for the homeless left him “pretty blown away by what they have and what they do for people.”
In addition, Duguay said that he was influenced by a friendship with the late John White, a social worker assisting those with autism in Rhode Island.
“I passionately enjoy what I do for a living and I feel grateful that I’m surrounded by great friends and family. Life for me has been truly special in Rhode Island,” he wrote in a blog a few years ago.
Music and The Man
Duguay recalled that his interest in music grew after getting involved at Rhode Island College’s radio station at 90.7 WXIN during the end of his first semester.
“Eventually, I got my own time slot on Tuesday nights doing a music-oriented radio show called “Kickin’ Out The Jams,” named after a song written by one of my favorite bands, The MC5,” he said.
By January 2008, he took a job at WXIN as the alternative music director. For three years there, he managed the station’s largest music department, including the booking of “Rock Hunt” guests for interviews.
“The Rock Hunt got me connected with countless local bands and is one of the main reasons I’ve become ingrained in Providence’s local music scene,” he said.
Around the same time, he started doing “Album Of The Week” reviews for Rhode Island College’s student-run newspaper The Anchor.
Since leaving both 90.7 WXIN and The Anchor, he has worked for 920 WHJJ, 94 WHJY, the internet radio station and blog 990WBOB, and the internet publication GoLocalProv.
“I’ve done over 500 interviews in my career, with local and national acts, and I’ve reviewed hundreds of albums,” he said, and for some music followers in the state, that has made him a state expert on local bands and music trends.
Along with being a journalist and working in radio producing and managing sports programs, he also books music shows under an organization named “Top 5 Fiend.”
It is also a website for advertising his birthday benefit bash — around the time of his birthday on April 24th — that donates proceeds to the Trudeau Center that helps adults as well as kids with developmental issues like he had a very long time ago.
“I love music. It’s the most powerful thing we have on earth. It can change lives,” he said.
