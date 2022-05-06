NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A registered sex offender living in Narragansett is facing new federal charges stemming from a two-month investigation into the alleged online sharing of child pornography.
FBI agents arrested Jeremy P. Barton, 41, on Tuesday morning.
Authorities allege Barton, a registered level three sex offender living in Narragansett, is the administrator of at least three chat groups on a social media platform often used to download and share child pornography.
He appeared Tuesday in federal court in Providence on charges that he produced, distributed, and possessed child pornography, United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.
Barton is charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with production of child pornography; distribution of child pornography; and possession and access with intent to view a visual depiction of a minor in sexually explicit conduct. He was ordered detained following his appearance in federal court.
According to charging documents, in March and April, an FBI online covert employee in Tennessee communicated with members of the online group, and observed users trading download links containing child sexual abuse material. The FBI employee communicated with the administrator of least three accounts, who the FBI later identified as Barton.
The criminal complaint alleges Barton discussed online interactions he had with two boys, one known to be 12 years old and another who Barton believed to be 13 or 14. Barton allegedly had each of the boys send him a video of themselves performing a sex act and shared the images with the FBI employee, Cunha’s office said.
FBI agents in Rhode Island executed a court-authorized search of Barton’s residence and seized his cell phone. The federal complaint alleges the phone contains an application that was used to access the accounts allegedly administered by Barton and used when communicating with the FBI employee.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine D. Lowell is prosecuting the case.
