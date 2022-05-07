NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town’s current library was the site of a presentation Saturday on the planning and progress Narragansett is making on building a new facility at the former Belmont Market building.
Floor plan schematics of what the new library would look like, along with the proposal from design firm HBM Architects, sat on a table across from samples of what kinds of carpeting and interior trim materials could be used on the project.
Library board members, a few town officials and other supporters gathered in a community room of the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library for the presentation. Rather than give a scheduled talk, Saturday’s event allowed people to drop in over the course of a few hours, look at the plans themselves and speak one-on-one with those involved in the project.
Library Board of Trustees Chairperson Laurie Kelly said the process is moving forward. The board has submitted applications to both the Champlin Foundation and the state Office of Library Information Services for funding a portion of the work.
“That should be known by June, and when that money is pledged for us, we can go out and prepare construction documents — that should be slated for August,” she said. “We hope to break ground by October.”
The construction documents include choosing a general contractor for the work.
Kelly said the work would last about 12 months, but “that’s up in the air,” she also said.
One of the hurdles planners have had to face in the past year is the inflation around building materials.
“There’s huge amounts of escalation in prices and there’s some supply side stuff,” Kelly said. “Because we have an intact building, we’ve been protected from some of that. We’re not out looking for a lot of steel. I’m sure there’s still going to be some bumps in the road.”
The Narragansett board is continuing fundraising, but is also reverse engineering —removing some features from the projects and substituting others with lower-cost options.
“We’re calling that reverse engineering, because we want interior lights, but removing some features because we can’t afford them,” Kelly said. A list of alternatives to some items in the plans has been drawn up, she said.
Some in town have criticized what they say are cost overruns in the project, and took aim at a $1.5 million “bridge loan” the council approved recently.
Board members including Kelly have said those complaints are the result of “misinformation” circulating.
The board expects the project to cost $8.9 million in total. That includes the $2.4 million to purchase the former Belmont Market building at the pier in 2018 and $6.5 million to construct and outfit a library in it.
Of the total, $5.8 million comes from the 2016 bond approved by voters, $1.1 million from cash donations, $500,000 cash on hand in library restricted funds and the $1.5 million approved by the council.
In paying back the $1.5 million to the town, the board expects to receive up to $1 million in a Champlin Foundation grant and up to $627,000 in current pledges, according to the board.
As far as state funding, the board expects between 38 and 43 percent on the $8.9 million project — $3.56 million — to pay back the $5.8 million bond.
Kelly said the board hopes to have more of the informal “drop-in” presentations as the process moves along.
The Friends of the Narragansett Library group has given $50,000 to the project, and will host several more upcoming fundraising events. An “All You can Eat Pizza Night” will take place from 4-7 p.m. June 12 at the Bike Stop (tickets $15), and the group plans a summer book sale June 25 and 26 at the library, a Harry Potter Fest June 25 outside of the library and a summer gala at the Towers on Aug. 3.
