SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules.
The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches to having retail recreational sales in exiting commercial area zones.
After more than 90 minutes of review and hearing residents’ comments, the panel voted to send the regulations back to the town‘s Planning Board for further review.
Several residents told the council about concerns, including traffic, sales of marijuana encouraging addiction, establishing a maximum number of sales locations and potential locations being near low-income neighborhoods.
“I am sure that with the University of Rhode Island located within the borders of this town, recreational marijuana will be sold somewhere,” said Dorald Beasley.
The council had been prepared to consider approving new regulations Monday and with a warning from Town Solicitor Michael A. Ursillo, “I think it is incredibly important to get these (regulations) in place right away.”
He was concerned about the town not having regulations and the state giving out licenses before the town has rules in place. Without regulations, a potential vendor of recreational sales might consider any area of town would be available.
Various council members said that they would like to review a set of revised regulations sometime in February after the Planning Board completed its review that could incorporate some of the residents’ comments.
“I just don’t want to see a mega-size Walmart location in the middle of town,” said Council member Deb Bergner.
Sales of either medical or recreational pot are proposed to be allowed in limited commercial highway zones of town while production, cultivation and other manufacturing processes would only be permitted in one industrial-zoned area called Industrial 1.
Town Planning Director Jamie Rabbitt gave the council a detailed and expansive explanation of the new regulations and the considerations that formed the basis for these rules by which the town would grant permission for these businesses and their operations
In November’s elections, 60.3% of voters in South Kingstown going to the polls approved the retail sales of marijuana while about 40 percent rejected it. Narragansett and North Kingstown voters also approved recreational sales.
The town has yet to issue any approval for its first business to sell pot for medical or recreational use.
Rhode Island has licensed five of its six operating medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling the drug for recreational use on Dec. 1, which is when the state’s legalization went into effect.
Sweetspot marijuana growing and selling company, which has a local office, says it has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in town because local hurdles seem too high to overcome.
“We have to continue hosting conversations with relevant town officials,” said Jason Webski, co-owner of the multi-state operation, which now has only a consultation office at 91 Pershing Ave. Growing is done elsewhere.
The town has not had any discussions with Sweetspot since the cannabis company withdrew its application over six months ago for storefront operations, said Rabbitt.
Given the new regulations, it would need to find a new location that meets the new criteria if it were to start selling marijuana, according to Rabbitt at the meeting.
Recreational pot-selling and hybrid cannabis retailers will only be permitted where ingress and egress to the facility is via direct access from state Route 108, or Old Tower Hill Road. Sweetspot’s consultation location does not have that kind of entry and exit.
Among the regulated provisions now in place — that also incorporate various requirements under state law — for both medical as well a recreational marijuana sales, cultivation and manufacturing include:
- The medical marijuana retail facility must not be located within 1,000 feet from a pre-existing public or private school, or pre-school, or any licensed daycare center, not including higher education facilities and 2,000 feet from any other marijuana retail facility or marijuana cultivation facility.
- However, the number was reduced to 500 feet near a pre-existing public or private school providing education in kindergarten or any grades one through 12 for retail recreational establishments.
- The requested use at the proposed location must be sufficiently buffered in relation to any residential area in the immediate vicinity.
- The exterior appearance of the structure must be “consistent with the exterior appearance of existing structures” in the immediate neighborhood to “prevent blight or deterioration, or substantial diminishment or impairment of property values within the neighborhood.”
- Lighting must be provided to illuminate the marijuana retail facility or marijuana cultivation facility, its immediate surrounding area, any accessory uses including storage areas, parking lots, the front and any nearby public sidewalk.
- Development plan review applications for all marijuana cultivation facilities shall include detailed plans of the facility’s wastewater treatment system. These plans must be approved by the town Department of Public Services before issuance of the development plan approval.
- Hours of operation for a marijuana retail facility or marijuana cultivation facility shall be limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The proposed facilities must have appropriate security measures to deter and prevent unauthorized entrance into areas containing marijuana and shall ensure that each location has an operational security/alarm system.
- A development plan review and approval will be required for any proposed operation and that will be done by the town’s Planning Board.
Sweetspot owners are hoping to resolve issues with the town, they said.
Operating under the name Plant Based Compassionate Care, Inc., Sweetspot was chosen over a year ago to exclusively provide, as a state-licensed and regulated operation, medical marijuana in the towns of South Kingstown, Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, Richmond, North Kingstown, and Westerly.
“It depends on where the decision-makers in the town would want us to operate. Being a good neighbor is very important to us,” Webski said. A combination of state and local approvals are needed for such an operation to open.
The company has put down a footprint at the Pershing Avenue location open only for consultation and advice. That function is allowed under current town regulations.
Webski said, “We would love the opportunity to serve constituents from this location…Between the community fund and additional tax revenues, this could be a big windfall for the town’s 2023 budget.”
Webski said that Sweetspot has yet to apply for operating either in South Kingstown or any other town in the zone for which the state has approved its operations.
“We don’t need to rush. There will be plenty of time to take this to the next step,” he said.
