Writing brings to 17-year-old Jack Wholey the same emotion as music does, forming a combustible passion when his fingertips play instruments or hold a pencil to create connections telling a story.
“The commonality came to me after I started listening to Bruce Springsteen. He sings songs that I call story songs, not like simple ‘60s music, they are more advanced and they have timelines as do narratives in written stories,” said the South Kingstown High School senior.
This expressive passion brought him, as well as another SKHS student and two others from Narragansett’s Quest Montessori School, into the winner’s circle for this year’s annual Write Rhode Island short-fiction competition open to seventh through 12th grade students statewide.
Annabel Rarick of Quest was one of the competition’s four top winners, while Delia Tanzi Buchbaum, also of Quest and a Wakefield resident joined Wholey, and Sierra Silversmith, a SKHS ninth grader, received notable mentions among 20 overall winners selected among 130 entries.
The goal of Write Rhode Island is to promote and celebrate the work of students by incorporating Rhode Island as a theme in a fictional creative piece of prose. Their stories will be published in an anthology of students’ work.
Jennifer Borman, leader at Providence’s School One, one of the creators of Write Rhode Island, noted, “Write Rhode Island spurred teen writers from across the state to take creative risks and channel their imaginations onto the page. The stories show real range and complexity.”
Stories of Life and Experiences
Wholey agrees that complexity figured into his story, “The Green Ochre,” about sailing in Rhode Island. It focused on the innocence of youth believing in tales real and imagined and the storyteller’s ancient practice of passing down culture and history through stories from one generation to the next.
In his fictional account — that incorporates the real-life model of his grandfather — Wholey writes about a young boy on a small-boat sailing trip with his father who tells tales and stories about pirates, creatures from the deep and sunken boats, such as the make-believe vessel Miss Lucy.
Wholey writes the father saying, “It’s funny, for the day’s conditions described in the tale of the Miss Lucy almost match today’s: peaceful, clear and calm.”
“The boy’s eyes widened, “But, how did it sink, Papa?”
And so each tale spins in this young writer’s imagination.
“While writing the story, I was reminded a lot of my grandfather and being a child. Everything is mysterious and exciting and there’s a lot you don’t know,” said Wholey.
“This story stems from the idea that as a child I remember being with my grandfather and he would make everything exciting and he would tell a story, the pirates are there out in Narragansett Bay, there’s a monster that lives in that basement, those kinds of things,” he said.
Sierra Silversmith, also from South Kingstown High School and one of four students chosen last year for a top recognition in Write Rhode Island, said incorporating a complex theme with a purpose everyone can understand is important to her, too.
In her work of fiction, “Soap,” she weaves science-fiction elements with the age-old mix of assassination and murder for a time traveler trying to save the world from a reckless and vengeful dictator. Written in the first person, the heroine eventually finds plotter and murderer Vivian Martin during a climatic confrontation.
“I need to kill her. For the good of everyone. For America.”
“But even if it means I’m soft or weak, I can’t.”
“I drop the blaster to my side and pull out of the hug.”
“Vivian Martin turns to walk away from me. I guess this is goodbye.”
Silversmith said of her approach, “In all my stories, all of them, spark the idea that people have the capacity for change and people are worth believing in no matter how many bad things happen.”
Like Silversmith last year, seventh grader Annabel Rarick at the Quest Montessori School in Narragansett won a top prize this year for her story “Different Ways to Drown.” It captured a moment in time taken from the life of a young girl with anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.
“It’s about the thousands of little challenges both of those disorders present…and how one fictional person copes,” she said in a prepared statement from her school, which is on break this week.
And, as with Wholey, there was a link to a real-life experience.
“There’s also an underlying message of forgiveness, the character’s forgiveness of herself and her own anxiety, as well as forgiveness of her personal life,” she said.
“It’s inspired mostly by my own anxiety and that’s part of the reason why some of those scenes were so easy to write. A lot of it is based on my own experience and struggle with the disorder,” Rarick recalled.
For Quest student Delia Tanzi Buchbaum, an eighth grader who lives in Wakefield, her story, “Forgiveness,” incorporates the concept of redemption.
The main character, Emma, and her mother love the beach, where the story was set, and spent countless hours there. When Emma’s mother drowns, Buchbaum writes about Emma’s struggles during her life to understand how their favorite thing could have stolen her mother from her.
“I initially wrote the piece centering mainly on Emma. I later added the view of her mother, to add more depth to the story. I felt that watching Emma grow up through her mother’s eyes would better show the importance Emma had in her mother’s life,” she said in the school’s statement.
The Craft of Writing
Each of the students expressed varying thoughts about the craft and artistry of writing. All said that passion for the written word for them — part of a generation raised on video and audio communication — is what motivates.
“I think writing can certainly be very powerful if done right,” said Wholey, noting he is beginning to embrace his own voice after imitating others and that he believes good writing “is best expressed through your own eye.”
“I think that is one of the greatest strengths of Ernest Hemingway, his sentences are so simple, but every single word has a purpose, a function and advances the story, readers’ understanding of it,” he said.
“I try to keep my writing straight forward so that it can be read by a wide range of people,” he said, adding that he sometimes starts with pencil or pen on paper because drawing lines to connect ideas, cross out words and re-direct paragraphs makes him feel closer to the work.
Sierra Silversmith said she, too, occasionally writes in long hand and leaves the computer cut-and-paste until after the narrative is shaped. In addition, one of her favorite parts, she said, is creating the lives of characters.
“I do think of their lives a lot. Nobody, but me, knows how they really are, they’re entire story. It’s kind of nice having that special insight, that nobody else is going to have, like a personal friend you know,” she said.
Revising is also part of the process these writers noted as critical to satisfying them as they capture an idea and attempt to express or refine it.
“I went through what feels like a million different drafts of my Write Rhode Island submission story by the end of November,” said Rarick. “I didn’t even have an initial piece. I knew I wanted it to have something to do with water, and the ocean, so that’s where I started.”
Teachers as Mentors
As students learn about writing and struggle with the creative process, alongside them are encouraging teachers giving them support to move forward through the difficult moments in those times of self-discovery.
Christine Mohan, chairwoman of the South Kingstown High School English Department, said that her school fosters an environment where risk-taking and reflection are encouraged.
“For Jack and Sierra, I think their embracing of risk is what stands out to me as indicative of their future success. In addition, their familial connections are an important quality they both share,” she said.
“Sierra has spoken about her heritage and how she remains connected to it. Jack has spoken of his shared experiences with his father and grandfather. These young people have a sensitivity and reflectiveness to their upbringing and surrounding world that is evident in their writing,” Mohan said.
Wholey’s English teacher, Eileen Gannon, introduced him to Beowulf, Homer’s Odyssey, Dante’s Inferno and Shakespeare. A deepening interest in literature has helped him grow as a writer, she said.
“If I helped at all, it would be by encouraging him. From the start, I could see Jack’s interest in — his passion for — the written word,” Gannon said.
“At the end of last year, he stopped by my classroom to ask which text he should choose for his summer reading novel The Grapes of Wrath or Moby Dick. Jack, unsurprisingly, ended up reading both. He is, above all, a dedicated student of literature,” she pointed out.
In nearby Narragansett’s Quest Montessori School, teacher Auburn Cole said that there is an emphasis on self-selected reading and writing projects that students undertake independently, but work with teachers as they develop their written work.
“Both of this year’s Write Rhode Island winners from Quest challenged themselves to write engaging works that tackle themes many people can relate to. It is no small task to write a compelling piece of short fiction that allows for the crucial meeting of author and reader on the page,” she said.
These teacher-mentors themselves even reflect some major themes found in students’ work, such as Sierra Silversmith describing her character also a reflection of herself.
“There are a lot of things you feel you can’t control and you feel scared about it,” said Silversmith. “I like the idea that kindness, doing something good for someone, could change the course of that person’s life or the world as you know it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.