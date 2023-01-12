NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After five years as principal of Forest Park Elementary School, Dr. Cynthia Scheller is furthering her mission of helping students achieve the most they can as she has started a new position at Boston College as the Director of Student Support Programs and Practices with their City Connects Project.
City Connects is an “evidence-based” intervention that helps teachers and schools provide integrated supports to address the needs of students in schools serving under resourced neighborhoods and families. Currently only five states have this program and it’s something that Scheller wants to learn more about and eventually bring to Rhode Island.
“Deciding to take this position was hard on me,” she said. “I love this school. I love the students and I love the staff. But I felt this was the right move and direction I needed to take. I’ve made lifelong friends here. But, I’m a lifelong learner and I’m excited to use my knowledge and learn more ways to help students succeeded.”
Scheller’s resume features a degree in music education from the University of Rhode Island, a degree in vocal performance from the Manhattan School of Music, a degree in Educational Leadership and a doctorate with the same title from Johnson & Wales University. She began her educational career as a music teacher in East Greenwich and is a trained opera singer who’s performed for weddings, funerals and local churches.
When she took the position at Forest Park, she said she felt like she was “coming home”, back to her roots.
“The staff here are amazing. They’re so creative and the kids thrive on that. They’re excited to come to school daily to teach the kids and I loved seeing this environment.” Scheller said, adding that “Forest” is a good community and though she’s sadden to leave, she knows the foundation is strong and the school will continue to grow.
Her announcement came at the end of November and throughout December her desk was adorned with well wishes from staff and students.
One thing she says she’s proud of is how giving the school is. Whether they were raising money for a new playground, collecting goods for the food pantry or having the annual Christmas giving tree, the students always wanted to right by the community.
“Dr. Scheller has done amazing things in ‘The Forest’ and she’ll be deeply missed,” Jessica Rodrigues, Curriculum Coordinator, Library Media Specialist said. “Since coming on board, morale has been at an all time high, test scores are up and our kids have thrived in a nurturing environment. Her ‘do what’s best for kids’ attitude will serve her well in her new position, where she’ll be able to reach even more children on a larger scale.”
Scheller has one last message for her students.
“Have a positive attitude, try your hardest and just have fun with everything you do,” she said.
