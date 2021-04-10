NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A lot has changed since 1971. But in Wickford, there’s been one constant at 7 West Main Street: Different Drummer. The eclectic gift store celebrated 50 years of marching to the beat of its own drum last week.
“I’ve got a good customer base,” owner Susan Amelia Smith said, crediting her customers and neighboring businesses for the store’s continued success. “I’ve gone through the bank closing and this pandemic was frightening but I’ve got a great customer base. They’re very loyal and didn’t want to see me leave, so I think it’s pretty neat.”
As the name suggests, the store prides itself on carrying a unique set of inventory, largely consisting of handmade art, crafts and other goods.
“We try to have things that are very different, very unique, very eclectic and I like it like that,” Smith said. We sell lots of pottery, handmade jewelry, and we are known for our greeting cards and stained glass made in the state by three people.”
The third owner in the store’s history, Smith first began working at Different Drummer shortly after moving to the area in 1980 after a business deal created an opportunity.
“I started working here because Jim Graham, who owned the store, bought my greeting cards line and he needed somebody to work on Sundays, so he hired me,” Smith said.
When Graham opened JW Graham down the street, Smith followed him over there, where she worked until his death in 1989. Following his passing, Smith purchased the store from his wife and has run it since, now working alongside her daughter Amelia, who handles much of the purchasing and day to day operations.
“My daughter works here too because I’m 75 and she thinks I should retire but I’m not going to no matter what she says,” Smith said with a laugh. “I still like my job a lot and it’s great.”
To Smith, it’s those relationships she’s built that have made her work worthwhile.
“I have made great friends with my customers and my artists, because we have a lot of local artists and we’ve formed great friendships with the customer base and we look at them as family and they look at us the same way,” Smith said.
Additionally, Smith said support of her neighbors in Wickford has meant the world to her, pointing out a specific incident in her first Christmas season with the business as a particularly key moment.
“I got robbed once, the first year I owned the business,” Smith said. “I was robbed by some professional thieves actually. They flimflammed my daughter and I and the very next day, an envelope showed up for me from all my neighbors and they donated money so I got it all back. That’s one of my favorite stories, I’ll never forget it, ever.”
To her, it’s the spirit of community in Wickford that means everything.
“I don’t know if I can put it into words, it makes me feel so happy to be in Wickford and so appreciative of my neighbors and we all support each other,” Smith said. “If something happens to somebody, we’re all right there and it’s amazing to be the recipient of something like that, like when I got robbed, (the response) was so amazing. I don’t know what you call it, it’s just appreciated, but it’s more than that. I can’t really put it into words, it’s like we all have each other‘s back. Anytime there’s an event we all donate to it and we run it or whatever or the chamber and everyone’s there, So it’s good. It’s good to have this kind of family.”
That support showed through this past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic turned 2020 into one of the toughest in Different Drummer’s existence, particularly early on when the business was closed due to state efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
“People bought gift certificates when we were closed, things like that, and we did a little curbside pick up and we mailed things, but for two months we were basically closed, so it was pretty scary,” Smith said. “I was bound and determined to make it. If I absolutely couldn’t, I couldn’t, but I don’t know, it was very scary.”
Despite the challenges of last year, and the two week pause put on in December, Smith said they still had a good holiday shopping season.
“We had a great Christmas, go figure, even though we could only have six people in the store at once at that time,” Smith said.
To show their appreciation for their support over the past 50 years, Different Drummer held a 25 percent off sale on all items last Friday and Saturday and had a special promotion where customers could get up to 50 percent off of one item of their choosing. They also gave out commemorative tote bags for those who spent $50 or more.
“There were people I haven’t seen in ages because of the pandemic, they all came out for the sale and we had special canvas bags made that say Different Drummer with my logo, which is a very stylized seagull and he has the number 50 hanging from his beak and the date, so it’s pretty cool,” Smith said.
As for what the future holds, Smith says Different Drummer will simply keep doing what its done for five decades so far.
“It’s going to continue,” Smith said. “I see my daughter and she does more and more, she does a lot of the buying and stuff now, I still pay the bills but I think it will continue. We continue to find new and interesting people and I can’t imagine Wickford without the Different Drummer, so hopefully it’ll stay in the family.”
For more information on Different Drummer, visit their website, differentdrummerri.com.
