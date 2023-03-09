Carl M. Amaral, 73, of Westerly, Rhode Island passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2023.
Carl was born on May 9,1949 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Luiz and Dorothy (Martin) Amaral. He graduated from New Bedford High School in 1967 and from New Hampshire College in May 1971. On May 7,1971, he married Jane M. Acucena. Carl began his professional career with the Boy Scouts of America serving on the Western Massachusetts and Narragansett Councils before moving on to professional banking. He worked for Fleet Bank for a number of years before retiring from The Washington Trust Company as a Senior Executive Vice President after 24 years of service.
Carl had many interests and hobbies. He was a long time Wakefield Rotary member, an avid skier who volunteered with the Adaptive Sports Program at Mount Snow, West Dover, Vermont and also served as treasurer. Carl also volunteered with the Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center. He loved animals, especially his cats and dogs and playing music on one of his many guitars or keyboard. Carl is also remembered as a talented woodworker who built beautiful furniture that he loved sharing with friends and family.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife Jane of 52 years, their two daughters; Jennifer Amaral Marceau and fiancé, Mark Gagnon of West Kingston, RI and Amy Amaral Devlin and her husband Matthew Devlin of Holden, MA, four grandchildren; Ava, Ryan, Eric and Emma, his brother; Kevin Amaral and wife Ellen of New Bedford, MA and his cousin; Clinton Martin and wife Patty of North Dartmouth, MA as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13th from 1-2 pm followed by a prayer service at 2 pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, 02879.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carl’s memory to:
The Yellow Horse Equine Therapeutics Programs
PO Box 134
Wood River Junction, RI 02894
For guest book and condolences, please visit averystorti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.