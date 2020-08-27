My name is Melissa Boyd and I am a native Rhode Islander, a proud parent of three South Kingstown students, spouse to an incredibly talented educator, and a Democratic candidate seeking to serve our students and our community as a part of the South Kingstown School Committee.
As a graduate and employee of URI I have the opportunity to teach leadership development everyday – helping individuals and organizations effectively address complex problems. And as a candidate, I want to share some insight into these leadership experiences, an overview of issues that I would hope to address, and most significantly to shine a light on the importance of leading in a way that I believe has been missing in our community – inclusively, with community input, and with the desire to keep learning in order to best serve our students, live up to our mission, and model effective leadership for our children.
Leadership skills such as effective communication, transparency, and enhanced engagement with the community are more important than ever and I know that I have, at times, not felt that my concerns were heard. I will use my experience in working with others to not only make space for all opinions coming from members of our community but to also be professional and timely in my responses. I believe we can improve on efforts to effectively and efficiently deliver on our mission in a way that better reflects our community values. I bring experience in facility and budget planning, facilitation, strategic planning, conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion, and curriculum development and believe that this experience would allow me to be an immediate asset to our community.
Our community will be significantly impacted by the 4 individuals whom you elect to lead and serve on our School Committee during their pending 4-year term. Personally, I see a need to address community concerns (including funding concerns and reduced opportunities for community engagement), to enhance safety and supports for students and teachers during COVID-19, to make responsible capital decisions, to address inequities in faculty retention, per student spending, and appropriate allocation of resources — especially for those most in need in our communities.
Therefore, I believe it is time for a new voice – and new leadership. Our most recent candidates ran on the shared promise of transparency, community engagement, financial management, enhanced accountability, and a student-centered approach to setting goals and priorities for the district. And based on the results of our recent referendum on educational spending in SK, our town is seemingly more divided than ever before. We need leadership that focuses on students - and to do so we must be able to work professionally together and regain the trust of our entire community. My hope is that all SK community members, families, educators and students can feel confident that these promises are being lived up to in the years to come. Communication needs to be enhanced with all stakeholders, committees need to be open to all interested participants, and concerns need to be heard and responded to in a timely manner that reflects our values and best-practices in education.
I hope that you will consider supporting my Democratic campaign in the Sept. 8th primary and going forward into November. South Kingstown is fortunate to have many talented and committed individuals who have put forth their names for a leadership position within the School Committee and I am grateful for your consideration. Please feel free to visit my website at www.melissaboydsk2020.weebly.com or to connect on social media (Facebook: Melissa Boyd; Instagram: boydsk2020). I also invite folks to send a message via email to mboyd.colvin@gmail.com. I am listening.
Melissa Boyd
Wakefield
The author is a candidate for South Kingstown School Committee.
