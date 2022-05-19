After looking at the situation in Ukraine, and NOT being a PhD historian or foreign policy expert, it’s become clear that it takes serious effort to understand the intricacies and historic background of this war.
In addition to what we get from regular news, how many of us have any real idea about the Maidan protests, the Anti-Maidan protests, the strategic importance of the Donbas region and Crimea, the Azov Battalion, whether the Azovs still harbor Neo-Nazis, Viktor Yanukovych, Petro Poroshenko, Putin’s relationship with NATO, Putin and the Russian military’s human rights record, Zelensky’s and the Ukrainian military’s human rights record? Do we know the role and record of the Ukraine SBU, the cultural and political differences between Western and Eastern Ukraine, know about the Kulikovo Field Movement, the massacre on May 2, 2014 in Odessa, etc.?
Most importantly, have we thought about what it really means to have the U.S., Russia and the world moving quickly toward nuclear war?
Isn’t it our responsibility to really know about a situation, before we “stand up for democracy and freedom,” and “stand against tyranny”? Haven’t we heard those loaded phrases before? After all, it’s no small commitment for Americans to agree to sacrifice and accept that $40 billion (and counting) of our tax dollars to send weapons and humanitarian aid with minimal oversight. Let’s keep educating ourselves, and ask ourselves and our leaders the hard questions, as if our involvement in a full-blown world war hangs in the balance.
David Floyd
Wakefield, RI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.