Thank you for publishing this excellent tool for evaluating the qualifications of the wide diversity of candidates in our upcoming local elections. As a resident of Narragansett, I found the responses illuminating, and especially appreciated the well thought-out and reasoned responses of Robert Patterson and Deborah Kopech, candidates for the Narragansett Town Council, and Alana DiMario, State Senator, District 36. They deserve your support.
However, I must take issue with Town Council candidate Matthew Mannix’ statement that he is “committed to preserving Narragansett’s best qualities now and into the future.” Voters must not forget both his and candidate Jill Lawlor’s monumental efforts to negate the will of the 69% of Narragansett voters approving a bond for a new Library. Gail Scowcroft’s depiction of Jill Lawlor, in your October 7 issue, as a “staunch supporter of our residents’ quality of life” is disingenuous. I hope voters will ensure they do not return to the Council.
In general, the Town Council is best served by not electing realtors and landlords as members.
Linda Hines
Narragansett
