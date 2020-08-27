Local elections end at the ballot box, but they begin at the doors of your neighbors. With COVID preventing me from walking our neighborhoods, I am writing to introduce myself. My name is Deb Bergner and I am running for Town Council. I hope you will consider supporting me in the primary on Sept. 8.
As a native Rhode Islander, my husband CJ and I moved to South Kingstown in 1997 when I began my career in Student Affairs at the University of Rhode Island. Our three children, Casey, Hailey, and Michael are graduates of South Kingstown public schools. I graduated from Brown University with a BA in Urban Studies and have a master’s degree from Springfield College in Counseling Psychology.
I have been an engaged resident for over 20 years. I ran for Town Council in 2018 and even though the outcome was not what I had hoped, I was truly changed by the experience. That might sound cliche, but it’s true…I campaigned by knocking on literally thousands of doors, meeting my fellow residents to explain why I was running and why I am passionate about serving our town that we all care about. The chance to meet with people and to truly listen to what is important to them gave me a perspective that one can not get from attending candidate forums. Overwhelmingly, I heard that residents love the community we live in but are greatly concerned about taxes, our schools, and being able to continue to afford to live here.
After the 2018 election, I stayed involved. I attended meetings and continued to pay attention to the decisions and actions of our elected officials. At the 2019 budget adoption, Town Council President Abel Collins said “the community can afford it” and the Town Council passed a 3.8% property tax increase. Now in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the Town Council approved another budget increase but didn’t raise our tax rate because they took money from our town’s rainy day fund to cover the increase. Their actions ignored the economic uncertainties we all were facing and helped me to decide to run again.
It is difficult to keep up with all the local issues, especially right now, which is why we really need people on the Town Council who will listen to all of us, not just some of us. I hope to represent you and be your voice. I will listen and advocate for the whole community, not special interests.
As a Democrat with an independent perspective, I will provide the leadership and values we should expect from those who serve as elected officials. Ahead of us are many important decisions with long-term consequences. The School Facility project has changed focus, expanded in costs, and ironically, shrunk in scope. This proposed $85M+ bond will be decided at a future special election, may prevent future borrowing, and commits an increase to our property tax baseline for the next 20 years. In addition to irresponsible spending, we need to figure out how to encourage housing that is affordable for both young and old and support economic drivers that can enhance revenue but still keep the community feel we know and love.
The combination of my experiences, community involvement, and education will help me bring an honest, straightforward voice to advocate for our community, paying close attention to the local issues that impact us: responsible growth, housing that is affordable, and mindful spending of our tax dollars. I will be responsive to constituents, manage our tax dollars wisely, and work collaboratively with other elected officials to ensure all residents enjoy a high quality of life.
You can help me earn a seat at the table with your vote on Sept. 8th. Please call me or email me – I would love to hear what you have to say – 792-9190 or email debbergner@gmail.com.
Deborah D. Bergner
South Kingstown
The author is a candidate for South Kingstown Town Council.
