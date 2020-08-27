I have attended many South Kingstown school building committee meetings or watched the videos with regards to the 95 million-dollar school project. And Aug. 19 was the icing on the cake for me.
I, and many others, sat through about four hours of discussion from the town council, school committee, town manager, superintendent, building committee and residents. We are all trying to do the right thing for the kids and the residents of our town.
During the meeting a person expressing his concerns about the recreation department not being heard was scolded by Jacy Northup saying that was not true, Emily Cummiskey texting on her cell phone much of the meeting and Stephanie Canter laughing and giggling during parts of the meeting. For me personally, this is very unprofessional behavior, especially from elected officials.
We are all trying to listen and learn so we can make the best decisions. I would rather them not attend these meetings if this is the way they are going to act. It’s discouraging to participate in these meeting, to learn and also try to give meaningful input for this project all the while this childish behavior takes place. Please if you guys are going to act this way do us all a favor and don’t attend.
Greg Sweet
South Kingstown
