In November, Narragansett will vote for a new state senator — one for all of Narragansett, Block Island and part of North Kingstown. Current District 36 Senator Alana DiMario, presents as knowledgeable and likable. Yet many of us who live in southern Narragansett really don’t know her. So I took a look at who funds her campaign as it often helps us see who a candidate really is.
Ever wonder why so many elected officials hold fundraisers outside their districts? Wouldn’t it make sense to hold such events at a local restaurant whose owner has worked hard to meet challenges brought on by the pandemic? Many senators and reps would have us believe they hold their events up in Providence because it’s closer to the State House where they ‘work.’ The real reason is that the big payouts lie north of the Tower. A look at the haul of campaign money Senator DiMario raked in at her fundraiser in Providence this past May is instructive. The donor list reads like a ‘who’s who’ of connected insiders, lobbyists, current and former elected officials. All of these donations are perfectly legal and comply with the campaign finance laws of our State. It is not the legality of these donations that should concern us; it is the ethical concerns raised by where the dollars come from. Our State House is broken in part because behind every bill, there is a deal.
This year Coastal Access legislation unanimously passed in the House of Representatives, a rare thing. For it to become law, it still needs to pass in the Senate. No companion bill for coastal access was filed or heard in the Senate because Senate leaders felt that access to our shoreline was ‘not a priority.” How can Senator DiMario, look you in the eye, tell you she supports expanding coastal access while accepting thousands of dollars from the Senate President and his leadership team—the same ‘leaders’ who kept coastal access legislation out of the State Senate?
Writing this give me no pleasure yet those of us who desire clean and honest governance, must not look away. We need to see clearly and demand better.
Senator DiMario takes pride in being a progressive senator passionate about how all women are treated. In 2019, the RI Democratic State Committee held a vote to adopt a bylaw change to stifle the voice of the progressive Democratic Women’s Caucus by limiting their ability to endorse and fund their own candidates. Tension ran high during debate. A former state senator and lobbyist was caught on tape saying “If a pig grunts, you don’t grunt back” after a confrontation with a member of the Women’s Caucus.
Why bring this up now? Because Senator DiMario, accepted campaign money from the same lobbyist who made the misogynist remark drawing condemnation from the Women’s Caucus. That lobbyist’s client list includes the auto body industry and pot shops. Remember the bill that Gov. McKee vetoed benefiting auto body insiders by allowing them to charge a totally uncapped markup when repairing your fender bender? Sen. DiMario voted ‘yes.’ (Rhode Islanders pay the highest auto body repair costs in the nation). But the big money ($40K) for this dude came from his lobbying for companies known as ‘payday lenders — predators who prey on the most vulnerable in our society — those suffering acute financial hardship. As one reporter describes them, “this is a special class of lobbyist who don’t have to worry about showing up and testifying at the State House. They have the power to kill bills at friendly fundraisers.” No cameras but lots of cocktails. Yes, Sen. DiMario cashed his check.
This is often why bills like coastal access don’t get filed in the Senate and why payday lending never gets reformed — lobbyists killed the bills. It is gross and it is rarely in the public interest.
It didn’t need to be this way. Senator DiMario didn’t need to play the insiders’ game and take the checks from lobbyists. She has demonstrated ability to raise large amounts of money both from inside and outside her District. A quick look at her deposits over the past few years shows that 27% of her dollars came from political action committees, 45% from people outside her district and 24% from North Kingstown. Only four percent came from people in Narragansett.
We all know about money in politics — it’s necessary to communicate one’s message. Accepting money from state house insiders, however, shows us that behind the smiling headshot and consultant-crafted talking points in her glossy campaign mailers is another politician who is just like all the rest.
Margaret Buresh Rogers
Narragansett
