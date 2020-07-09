In the article entitled “NK Republicans say town should offer to take Columbus statue” that appeared on Page A5 of the July 2, 2020, Independent, Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer states: “Our annual budget affords a significant contribution to historic preservation, (such as) Smith’s Castle, (and) Gilbert Stuart’s Birthplace.” The Cocumscussoc Association d/b/a Smith’s Castle receives no Town, State, or Federal subsidies. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, this organization generates the income needed for day-to-day operations through annual appeals, membership drives, tours, youth education programming, fundraising events, and public festivals. When the opportunity arises, the association applies to highly competitive grant sources for special projects, including historic preservation of both the 1678 house as well as the 1880s Annex building that contains supplemental resources and archives
During these times of quarantine, the funding from public events has diminished dramatically. It is the hope of the Cocumscussoc Association to reopen gradually in compliance with all CDC and state-mandated guidelines. In the meantime, please know that the association continues to diligently and carefully adhere to its mission statement to preserve this treasured site as a source of living history. The town does not include funding for the Castle in its annual budget; consequently, the association appreciates all contributions from the public for its operation no matter how small. The mailing address is; Smith’s Castle, 55 Richard Smith Drive, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Chet Browning, President
Cocumscussoc Association d/b/a Smith’s Castle
