Five hundred years ago Columbus, as all the rest of us, was flawed; fair enough. Columbus was also a risk-taking, daring, accomplished navigator who led a group of sailors on a quest across an uncharted ocean to find a new route to Asia for European industries. Today we have Elon Musk and others who also are probably flawed but are risk-takers, daring, accomplished and are leading groups into uncharted worlds; that is the kind of citizens that America was made for. We need to stop assassinating the character of all these daring people because they don’t live up to someone’s current-day vision of a nice person.
Will King
North Kingstown
