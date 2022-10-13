This year the race for the seat on the South Kingstown Town Council will go down as one of the most eminent showdowns in the history of local politics. Democrats have ruled this town for over 20 years.
Nepotism and the lack of leadership is what led our town into a state of dismay. High taxation, lack of affordable housing, fiscal irresponsibility are just some of the reasons why people can no longer afford living in our town.
What was once a vibrant and thriving community is no longer attainable to the young or the old. That’s why I am supporting Alex M. Petrucci for the Republican candidacy on South Kingstown Town Council. He has made “Making the Change” a cornerstone of his campaign. He vows to rebuild this community’s trust that the previous administration has failed to safeguard.
I have personally known Alex for some time. As a long time resident of South Kingstown, a husband and a father to two daughters and an electrical contractor with a tremendous work ethic, a trade he was born into, Alex is no novice to politics.
He began his campaign in 2020 on the platform of change and affordability. He has gained a wide recognition with over 6,000 votes during his first election, and came really close to gaining a seat on the Town Council.
If elected, Alex plans to control the budgeted spending and allocate the funds unequivocally and responsibly without offsetting certain demographics from others. He ardently believes in family values, small government that works for its constituents, budgeted spending and housing affordability. His goal is to unite the residents of South Kingstown, rather than tear them apart, as has been demonstrated by the current administration, and most recently with the Dual Language Program expulsion.
For too long public voices have been stomped on and ignored. Every candidate so far has promised to listen to the public’s concerns and keep their best interests in mind. And yet our spending per pupil is more immense than anyone else’s in Rhode Island.
Local taxes have skyrocketed. Student population has dwindled to the point of closing two schools. Housing inventory is non-existent. The town is indisputably divided.
If like me, you are tired of the same old unfulfilled promises, the time for change is now. It is time to elect someone who will fight for you, someone who has the integrity, commitment, work ethic and dedication to the town and its residents, someone who will get the job done because of how he was raised.
It is time to take the reins back and take this town to a place that will encompass young families with children and provide affordable housing to retirees and grandparents. It is time to bridge the gap between the citizens of South Kingstown and bring back the trust we all so much crave and deserve.
Please join me wholeheartedly in voting for Alex M. Petrucci for South Kingstown Town Council on November 8.
Marina Ferrucci
South Kingstown
