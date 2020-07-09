North Kingstown is the third safest municipality in the State of Rhode Island. Three factors contribute to this notable accomplishment. First, our taxpayers invest reasonably and rationally in the police budget annually. In exchange, our chief is not put in a position of having to choose between safety priorities. Second, our police department is accredited. Accreditation means our taxpayers invest in the continuing education and training of our police officers and staff. Essentially, we fund for “professionalizing” our police department. When our police are engaged in a stressful situation on the job, they have been trained to respond appropriately. Lastly, our police department properly selects and compensates personnel. This means our retention is strong and our officers are able to build trust and rapport with residents and businesses in our community. Recently, our chief and deputy chief showed their support at a Black Lives Matters demonstration.
We remind residents of these facts because in recent weeks, increasing demands to “defund the police” in municipalities across the nation and the consideration of doing so by progressive city and town leadership is deeply troubling to us.
Demands to defund policing as we know it ignores the risks and impracticalities for communities. We still need an agency that can prevent and investigate crimes. If defunding were approved, most community policing and prevention programs would cease to exist. The State Police would be overwhelmed, response times would decrease and the demand to increase their staffing and budgets will follow. Even the quiet, rural Town of Exeter has recognized the challenges of not having a police department and has begun the discussion of budgeting and implementing one.
There was a time, not too long ago when becoming a police officer was widely viewed as a noble calling. Police officers were respected by residents and looked up to by the children in the communities they serve. Many would refer to them as “heroes.” Most cadets enter the career with altruistic visions of helping people and stopping crime. Today, thanks to Hollywood sensationalism, the inundation of 24-hour news and social media, the value of policing has been questioned. One incident 1,200 miles away triggered a conversation that threatens the safety and security of our community as we know it. We believe this is a divisive conversation dangerous path to go down. As chairmen of the North Kingstown Democratic and Republican Town Committees, we reject any and all demands to defund our Police Department. We and our committee membership thank our Police Department and First Responders for their service in our community and vow to continue supporting and honoring them.
James Grundy, Chairman
N. Kingstown Democratic Committee
and Tom Tzitzouris, Chairman,
N. Kingstown Republican Committee
