After reading the letters written by Gail Scowcroft and John Miller I believe that the “yesteryear” library plans need to be revised. Yes “save our library” is appropriate as we reorganize our library system. Vote “no” on the Belmont “mansion” site as we plan to limit gatherings and more fully utilize our four library sites. Redistribute staffing, as needed, to provide school libraries the ability to serve our children with specific age related materials and longer hours available. In summary, its not about a building, but about the staff utilization.
Also, thanks to council persons Murray, Lima and Lawler for their money saving efforts with a “yes” vote.
Stanley Wojciechowski
Narragansett
