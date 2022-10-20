Recently I have heard people say, “Thank goodness my kids are older and I don’t have to worry about our school system anymore. Or even, “Why do I have to pay taxes for schools when my kids are already grown?”
My kids got their starts in North Kingstown schools in the 1990s. We knew the quality of their early public education here was excellent, a fact driven home when we moved and struggled to find a comparable learning environment elsewhere. Although our daughters are in their thirties now and on their own, our concern for the quality of education provided for the students of this community is still strong. Commitment does not end upon graduation. After all, our youth are quite literally our future.
The avenues for growth and development of our children are as diverse as our community and the world beyond. A strong early education presented equitably to our diverse youth is imperative to producing vibrant individuals who can function and grow in our increasingly complex, interconnected world.
Erin West Earle is someone who would add great value to our North Kingstown School Committee. She is a lifelong resident of our town and now has two children entering our public schools. A devotion to enlightening children through the educational system is at her core. She works in Admissions at URI and recognizes the foundational importance of early education experiences. She is adept at speaking with students as well as parents, teachers, and administrators. She’s prepared for the collaborative efforts needed to analyze and review policies, to budget, to plan, to revise, and most importantly to communicate. Her studies have included public relations, educational relations, and community fundamentals.
As you vote for school committee members in the upcoming midterm election, know that you are also investing in the future of our community. Erin West Earle will help all our students reach their aspirations by working for a prosperous future for our schools and thus our community. Invest and put your stock in Erin West Earle.
Mary Worobec
Saunderstown
