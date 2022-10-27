I have been a registered Democrat for my entire adult life. Why, you ask, would a Kennedy democrat like me, who voted for Joe Biden, vote to send Patrick Murray up to our Statehouse? For me, it’s simple: I trust Patrick. There’s nothing phony about him. I watch Town Council meetings very closely and I like how he approaches the work. He takes the work seriously but not himself. Too often, people run for office and think they know more than the people who put them there. Listening to others requires humility, a rare quality in people, let alone public officials.
Patrick listened to the will of the voters when twice we voted for a bond to build a new library. He worked alongside his Democrat colleagues to see our will enacted.
I will always remember the Town Council meeting right after the November 2020 election. The only library supporters elected that year were Jesse Pugh and Patrick; Jesse receiving the highest number of votes. In an act of public decency, Patrick plead the case to see that the highest vote-getter, his Democratic colleague, be elected Council president. In these terribly divided times, we need people who know the difference from right and wrong and what is fair.
Recently, during the Council meeting discussing admission to the town beach for members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe members, Patrick changed his position and voted to admit the Indians free of charge. He changed his vote after listening to the public.
Patrick understands the struggles of working people because he has lived those experiences himself. Simply put, he gets it. He will do a good job in the State Senate and, without a doubt, we could use a bit more diversity of ideas up there.
Joan Mulligan
Saunderstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.