The difficulties, stresses and fear felt by us all over the past few years has led our state to a tragic point in which too many of our fellow Rhode Islanders are left without hope and in despair. This hopelessness is now heartbreakingly driving up our state’s overdose and suicide numbers and too many families and friends are left wondering if they could have done more to save the lives of their loved ones.
The truth of the matter is that Rhode Island is still not properly equipped to prevent these tragedies from occurring. There is not enough treatment availability and options, there are not enough treatment beds, there is not enough stable and supportive services and housing, and the stigma associated with having substance use disorder traps these individuals in a cycle of shame, self-harm and bleakness that all too often results in heartbreak and tragedy.
It has also become abundantly clear that this troubling trend is touching every community in Rhode Island. Suicide and overdoses affect every income level, geographical location and social makeup in the state. Despair does not discriminate and we are sadly learning this lesson with every unfortunate passing that follows.
So what can we do?
John Tassoni, President of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island, recently highlighted this serious problem He described the cascading effect that the lack of treatment beds has not only on individuals who suffer from substance use disorder, but the entire state, with emergency rooms and hospitals becoming overcrowded, depriving crucial and timely care for many of our residents in need of help.
He also described what we need to do in order to reverse this terrible trend. First, significant investment needs to be made in certified community behavioral health clinics. These clinics save lives but there is a serious divide in how many clinics the state needs and how many are operational. Simply put, there are not enough of them to meet the substantial needs of Rhode Islanders in pain and due to the financial state of the industry, when one clinic closes, the effects ripple throughout the community. We must support certified community behavioral health clinics if we truly want to help our friends and family members who are hurting.
Secondly, study after study has shown that recovery housing for individuals fresh out of treatment is crucial for their continued recovery success. Yet again though, the amount of recovery housing that the state needs is far below what is available. Without stable and supportive housing, the rates of substance use recidivism sky rocket, starting the vicious cycle of addiction all over again.
We know what we need to do to stop overdoses and suicides in Rhode Island but we must have the resolve to see these solutions through. Investing in the mental health of our residents makes us a stronger state and both of us will be supporting these important initiatives when the General Assembly reconvenes in January. For the sake of your loved ones experiencing substance use disorder, we ask you to support our efforts.
