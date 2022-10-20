With regard to the recently published letter from Margaret Buresh Rogers (“Finance reports say it all about DiMario,” The Independent, Oct. 13, 2022), I was struck by her comment about clean and honest governance. I think the companion ethic to that is transparency from politicians, from community leaders and from writers of letters to the editor.
In in the interest of transparency, my name is Deborah Kopech and I am currently a town council member in Narragansett. I, too, am a resident living in the south end of Narragansett. Although our election is non-partisan, I am proud to be a member of the Democratic Party. I have known Alana DiMario for several years, worked with her on various community and political initiatives and I strongly supporting her candidacy for re-election.
I know Ms. Rogers, and was impressed with her outspoken support of our local library project. But I was taken aback by her letter for two reasons. First Ms. Rogers neglected to explain that she is the former Chairperson of the Narragansett Town Republican Committee and second, that she is a friend and financial supporter of Senator DiMario’s opponent, Patrick Murray, a Republican. In fact, she and her husband contributed $500 to Mr. Murray’s state senate campaign.
I believe that a government official’s record on the job is most important. The annual session for the RI State Senate runs from January to June. Senator DiMario has never missed a session or even a committee meeting despite her work as a licensed therapist with her own practice, raising three young children, carefully researching the issues associated with bills she sponsors or will come before her, and volunteering in the community.
Ms. Rogers said she was unfamiliar with Senator DiMario, so let me provide a synopsis of her work in the last session. She was the prime sponsor for 39 bills in this session including, but not limited to, health care and especially mental health provisions in this deeply troubling time for residents of all ages. She proposed and was successful in passing 13 bills into law, not because “behind every bill, there is a deal” as Ms. Rogers opines, but to positively impact the lives of our citizenry by improving pandemic-affected small businesses, supporting children suffering from abuse and neglect, locally ensuring that a much needed infrastructure bond will appear on the ballot in Narragansett, raising landing fees for the Block Island Ferry in Galilee for the first time in over a decade, as I mentioned improving health care, especially mental health care in Rhode Island, and so many other issues.
On a much lighter note, Senator DiMario also mentored a young student in Government process, resulting in the passage of legislation naming Rhode Island’s state fossil, the trilobite.
Senator DiMario is a workhorse, striving to move the State government forward. Attempting to smear her for accepting a campaign contribution, or obtaining contributions by having a fundraiser is heartbreaking if you know how much effort Alana puts in, not just to get the job done, but to get it done with purpose, respect and a strong desire to make our community a positive and kind place to live.
Now that you know about Senator DiMario, I strongly urge the residents of Narragansett, Block Island and parts of North Kingstown to re-elect her, especially if you want your Senator to make a difference at the State House.
Deborah Kopech
Narragansett
