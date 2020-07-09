The Mayor of Providence has recently chosen to hide away that city’s statue of Christopher Columbus rather than expose it to escalating attention from the mob. In contrast, the North Kingstown Republican Town Committee has made a serious offer to put that statue proudly on display here on the shores of the Narragansett Bay.
As a longtime member of the NKGOP I’d like to ask you and your readers a question regarding these two opposing viewpoints on this iconic lightning rod. In which America would you prefer to live?
The biographical details of virtually every historical figure contain elements which would not pass the sniff test of today’s Cancel Culture. I propose that the statue in question has little to do with Columbus, himself, however. His real name, real birthplace, real preparation for ocean exploration, and real résumé following his exploits in the New World are all unknown to us. He certainly did not discover North America. Many Viking artifacts, including the famed observatory in Newport, prove that. So why are there so many references to the man in American culture?
Part of the answer there lies in the struggle of Italian immigrants to integrate into our nation in the 19th and early 20th Centuries. I’d argue that much more of the importance of Columbus’ name stems from the mythical qualities we have come to attribute to him as he led his little flotilla in 1492. Whether or not it is true, Columbus is said to have been stalwart and fearless in the face of the unknown. He led his sailors into uncertain waters and emerged victorious. Americans have always prided themselves on that kind of self-reliance and grit. We have traditionally aspired to be the Little Guys and Gals who manage to accomplish Big Things. We like to think of ourselves as showing the world that we can and will make stuff happen. What other nation would dub millions of its nameless citizens “The Greatest Generation?”
Today there’s a real battle in progress to define the shape of America in the coming decades. A vocal minority wishes to strip everything but government from the face of the nation. This faction believes government should do everything to satisfy every need of each of its citizens. Worse yet, that crowd thinks government could actually make such an undertaking work. Those of us who prefer to have faith in the resilience and abilities of all the little guys and gals would rather leave individual futures to individuals. That’s the way America has rolled since the moment it threw off monarchy and set its own course, always through uncertain waters.
Call it defiance if you will, but recognize the satisfaction that comes from standing up for yourself and succeeding. Americans have always regarded that as a risk worth taking. So I say bring on Columbus, warts and all. Then let’s get ready for the real fight that lies just ahead.
Mark Zaccaria
North Kingstown
