I write today to express my support for a slate of candidates running for the South Kingstown Town Council. I have been a resident of the town for over 29 years and have come to know each of the candidates through various community and civic organizations in South Kingstown.
Greg Sweet, David Cote, Nate Barrington, Sean O’Donnell and Alex Petrucci have, over the years, expressed a strong desire to contribute their talents for the good of the town. In addition to impeccable character, they possess a keen ability to analyze issues and determine appropriate action. They are particularly concerned over our town budget, high property taxes and school facilities.
Please vote for these excellent candidates on November 8 to insure that our town is managed by the best leaders possible.
Jeffrey D. Coons
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.