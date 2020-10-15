I would like to encourage all registered voters who did not request a mail-in ballot to strongly consider early in-person voting. If you want to ensure that your vote is counted on Election Day, but wish to avoid long lines at the polls, early in-person voting is now available in Rhode Island.
Going to your local Town Hall to vote anytime during weekday business hours is not only safe, due to adherence to Covid-19 restrictions, but convenient. You can go when you want, take your time in completing your ballot, and likely, have fewer problems with parking. This is a win-win, both for you, and for those who wait to vote until Nov. 3.
Linda Hines
Narragansett
