We are retired educators. Our children graduated from and our grandchildren currently attend South Kingstown Public Schools. Having lived in SK for 46 years, we are extremely impressed with Deb Bergner’s performance on our Town Council since 2020. She is an honest voice who feels a responsibility to the residents of South Kingstown to promote issues that will make us proud of our community. Additionally, we have come to realize that she actually listens to our views.
Deb does her homework, knows what questions to ask, vocalizes her concerns and opinions based on the research and how the specific issues affect us. She speaks for all the residents of South Kingstown, regardless of politics.
Her positive and frequent presence on our local social media sites inform us of meetings and issues we should be aware of. Deb is an excellent example of what actions are needed to be an outstanding member of our Town Council.
Please join us and help to continue excellence in SK government by voting for Deb Bergner in November.
Tom and Diane O’Brien
Wakefield
