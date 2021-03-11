The anti-gun crowd is again pushing the notion that we need to ban guns in schools because 46 other states do so. Therefore Rhode Island is an “outlier.”
Let me point out that 43 other states allow citizens to own so-called “assault weapons” yet I suspect they don’t want us to remain in that majority.
First, it is already illegal to carry a concealed firearm anywhere in the state —including schools — without a permit issued by a municipal police chief or the attorney general. The “safe schools act” is aimed at the less than one per cent of the population that has been fingerprinted, photographed, passed background checks, shown a valid reason to have one, submitted three notarized character references and demonstrated an ability with a handgun.
Next, the anti-gunners’ entire political agenda is based on fear and feelings and cannot stand up to rational analysis and common sense. When I co-produced a TV interview program representatives of organizations such as Moms Demand Action and the RI Coalition Against Gun Violence routinely refused to come on to discuss their agenda as did legislators who co-sponsored their bills. The only two who did appear refused to come on again even though they said they would.
Finally, there has never been a case anywhere in which the holder of a concealed carry permit opened fired in a school. The same cannot be said about accidental discharge of a firearm in a school by law enforcement officers.
Proponents say only trained police and legitimate security personnel should be armed inside schools. The proposed legislation refers to “school grounds” including any building or facility being used by for a school activity such as sports.
The bills would allow postal inspectors, fire marshals, Amtrak and airport police, game wardens and park rangers among others to carry a firearm on school grounds. To garner the support of the RI Chiefs of Police Association and FOP chapters it also exempts retired police officers. Does anyone seriously believe all these people, including police officers who have been retired 10, 15 or 20 years or who spent most of their career in administrative positions, are regularly trained in handling a school shooting scenario? Ask the police chief where you live how often all the officers in his/her department receive training in responding to an active shooter call in a school.
Only three states other than Rhode Island require a waiting period for all gun purchases. Should we join the vast majority of states or remain an “outlier”?
For the advocates of bills H5555 and S733 the risk of having a qualified faculty or staff member or civilian with a firearm n a school outweighs the benefit in the event a deranged person enters with intent to wreak havoc. However, let me assure everyone that the halls of our schools are not being patrolled by a horde of wild-eyed, gun-toting, irresponsible individuals looking for a shoot-out with a bad guy.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
