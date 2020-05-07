The Peace Dale Leadership Council was founded two years ago as part of the Jonnycake Center’s community health outreach work. This past January, we met with you and discussed how our town could address the systemic gaps that have persisted in our community for decades. One of our top priorities is making our school district one that supports our children from the time that they enter the system to the time that they graduate. This includes out-of-school time activities for both after-school and summer, which we have been successfully securing ourselves through the Boys and Girls Club of Newport with generous funding from the Town Council.
Since Superintendent Savastano came on board, we have for the first time trusted the system. We believe that she is listening and digging into the data in order to make things better for our community. We have hope. Please adopt the budget that she has presented and do not force her hand to make cuts that will be of further insult and injury to our children.
The breakdown of the areas that would be most impacted if the Town Council does not move forward with approving the budget as presented include special education, social emotional, health, STEM, and career tech. The Peace Dale Leadership Group believes that if these areas are cut, that the known gaps in outcomes between racial and socio-economic subgroups in South Kingstown will persist and continue to grow.
As a community, it is our responsibility to look at every expense as it relates to student data and build goals together based on data linked to student outcomes. Please support the school budget as it has been presented.
Thank you for your service to our town,
Teasha Coppock, Ashley Frye,
Maghnee Gomes, Sharon Martinez, Kathy Northup, Sandra Pates,
Katie Reid, Charlene Traynum,
Carla Whipple and Paula Whitford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.