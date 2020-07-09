I am writing to ask that South Kingstown voters support the budget recommended by our Town Council for the School Department and municipal government. These budgets were painstakingly crafted after months of public input, study, discussion and compromise. Several people who could not persuade the Town Council to cut $1,100,000.00 from the approved school budget petitioned to have a special budget referendum on July 14 (at our expense) to cut $1,100,000 from the Approved School Budget and $3000,000 from the Approved Municipal Budget. There will be no increase or decrease in this year’s tax rate regardless of this vote.
With extra Covid-19 expenses needed to protect our children, teachers, school employees, municipal employees and the residents they serve, this is not the time to cut budgets. Please vote to support the budgets approved by our Town Council.
Mail ballots must be received at the Town Hall by Monday, July 13th at 4:30pm. In person voting will be from 8am until 8pm on July 14th at the town Recreation Center on Broad Rock Road.
Walter Young
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.