I am a supply chain management student at the University of Rhode Island.
We are living in an age where spending is high and patience is low. People order a product and they want it at their doorsteps as soon as possible. Within the past few years, the country encountered a situation where people had the money to get what they wanted, but there were other factors preventing their products from being delivered. With the pandemic, US-China trade war, and the war in Ukraine, there is a collective worldwide halt in trade. People are unable to get their medications, told they have to work overtime because of an increase in demand, and prices are soaring through the roof.
When first coming to the University, I was a finance major and had no idea what the supply chain was. I came in knowing I wanted a job where every day looked different and where my communication skills would be utilized. In my opinion, considering the direction the world is headed in, Supply Chain Management will end up being the most popular business major amongst college students. It was not until my junior year that I really learned what the supply chain was and how many things relied on its efficiency and were affected by it’s disruptions.
Trade has been around for thousands of years, it is the way goods move from one place to the next. It is one of those things where you do not notice its impact until it stops working. During the pandemic is when I first started feeling the negative effects of when it gets disrupted. It was the first-time I walked into a grocery store and the shelves were empty. Occasionally I had experienced my favorite cereal or granola bar being out of stock, but this is the first time entire aisles would be empty.
A big part of the supply chain is tracking and predicting how much product will be needed for the next month or quarter. With the pandemic, people suddenly stopped coming to work and there had been restrictions limiting transportation. Some stores had extra inventory, therefore their supply lasted longer, while others were hit harder because of their use of the “just in time” method. This means that they do not hold extra inventory and only order more products when they are about to run out.
As time went on there was such a high demand for certain products that once the factories began working, they would have to work through the night in order to get the job done. Everything is linked in a chain, therefore, since factories were producing more, then there was a higher demand and longer hours for truck drivers. This means ports began getting backed up, and port workers had to work overtime. Once things went back to normal there was a surplus of product, because it was difficult to predict when that would happen and the factories had been operating at full capacity for so long to make up for the shortages.
Supply Chain is the glue that keeps everything together. With its disruptions everything from the pharmaceutical business to the airline industry was disrupted. There were food shortages, car shortages, and increases in prices over all sectors of the economy.
There are many different components when it comes to the supply chain, there are warehouses, transportation, distribution centers, and retailers. The jobs range from forecasting demand, to negotiating contracts with suppliers, to managing warehouses.
It is a job where no two days are ever the same. When transporting a product from point A to B the issues could range anywhere from mix ups with customs paperwork to a truck driver getting in a car accident with the product. It is an up-and-coming field that more students need to consider because of the growing opportunities. I am originally from Connecticut and my state school does not even offer this major.
We are living in a time where the majority of shopping is moving online. Companies like Amazon are making it so people can get anything they want, from anywhere in the world, delivered to their front doorstep. Behind that process there are people that have to work through customs, tariffs, shortages, and complications. It is a very exciting field that is growing rapidly in demand and popularity. With an efficient supply chain consumers are able to get products efficiently, intact, and at a low cost. This helps with the building of new technology, improvements in transportation, and delivery of daily necessities like food and medication. Supply chain is the glue that holds everything together.
