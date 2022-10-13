In 2021, 435 Rhode Islanders lost their lives to an overdose, and of these eight were South Kingstown residents. So far in 2022, South Kingstown has had eight Emergency Medical Services runs related to opioid-involved breathing emergencies. While prescription opioid-involved overdoses were the major driver of the epidemic in the late 1990s and early 2000s, overdose deaths today are being driven by illicitly manufactured fentanyl, and its potent fentanyl analogues, which have contaminated the unregulated drug supply throughout Rhode Island. As a close to home example, a baggie sold as fentanyl in North Kingstown in August of 2022 was found to have a mixture of powerful opioids (fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl and acetylfentanyl), as well as xylazine (horse tranquilizer), caffeine (stimulant), and delta-9-THC (cannabinoid).
Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and has been found in cocaine, counterfeit pills, heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. Anyone who uses unregulated substances is at risk of experiencing an overdose, even those who don’t identify as having an opioid use disorder, such as people who occasionally use stimulants recreationally. Last year alone the DEA seized over 20 million counterfeit pills (fake Xanax, Oxycontin and Adderall) that look just like the real thing, even to someone like me, a practicing pharmacist who has distributed over 29,000 overdose rescue kits in Rhode Island so far this year. About 40% of the counterfeit tablets confiscated by the DEA contained enough fentanyl to be deadly to a person who is opioid naïve.
It is unfortunately common for adolescents and young adults to share stimulant medications used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and those accepting tablets from someone else are putting their lives at risk as they cannot verify that they are authentic and not contaminated with fentanyl.
Fear of fentanyl is warranted, and people should take protective measures, including only taking prescription products furnished to them by a provider and licensed pharmacy, never using any unregulated substances alone, and always having naloxone available to reverse the effects of an opioid-involved breathing emergency. However, fear from misinformation, including fentanyl in Halloween candy or touching fentanyl leads to overdose, does more harm than good, and might deter someone from helping a person who is experiencing an overdose. While it is true that counterfeit tablets may be brightly colored, they are also expensive, and other adult party drugs have been colorful or even shaped like cartoon characters for decades (ecstasy to name one).
If some psychopath is intentionally planning to murder children on Halloween, fentanyl would not necessarily be the weapon of choice, and the unfounded panic is reminiscent of the 1970 and 80s myth of strangers handing out cyanide poisoned candy or placing razorblades in apples. Of course we all want to keep our children safe, and it is prudent to take reasonable measures to reduce the real risks of trick or treating, such as being hit by a car on dark streets.
While fentanyl is potent and often deadly, it is not passively absorbed into the bloodstream. People who use drugs cannot rub fentanyl powder onto their skin to get high, nor can they sit in a room and passively inhale air exposed to fentanyl. This is the reason that people smoke, snort, swallow, or inject street drugs recreationally. According to the American College of Medical Toxicology it would take 200 minutes of fentanyl inhalation at the highest airborne concentrations to absorb a therapeutic dose. Certainly, industrial workers who routinely manufacture pharmaceutical fentanyl should not do so unprotected, but there is no reason to think fentanyl would be aerosolized under usual and customary circumstances.
It is important to remember that opioids cause respiratory depression in an overdose, the breathing rate slows down, which over time leads to a loss of consciousness. First responders who have reported negative effects from passive exposure to fentanyl often exhibit symptoms of panic, rapid heart rate, sweating, and enlarged pupils, which are the opposite of opioid overdose symptoms.
The best way to help protect our community from the impact of the overdose epidemic is to spread accurate information about opioids and recreational drugs, dispel myths, support recovery housing, provide low barrier naloxone to anyone willing to carry it, and encourage access to evidence-based treatments, like methadone or buprenorphine, for managing opioid addiction. You can visit PreventOverdoseRI.org to learn more and request naloxone anonymously through the mail after completing a short interactive overdose response training.
