I am writing to urge South Kingstown voters to participate in the upcoming Special Budget Referendum (tentatively scheduled for June 6), and reject the proposed cut in the School Department budget (you can check the Town website or call the Clerk’s office for details on where and when to vote).
After several months of an exhaustive budgeting process at the School Committee and public hearings with the Town Council, the final town budget included only level funding for the SK School Department (the same amount as last year’s funding).
This is the fourth year in a row that the School Department has received no increase in funding from the Town. Most importantly, this is exactly what the School Committee requested from the Town (unanimously), and what the Town Council approved (unanimously).
We have been dealing with the fact of a declining school-age population in the SK school system for a number of years (and this trend is expected to continue).
In the last few years, the School Committee has been addressing the problem in a number of ways: it has voted to close two school buildings over time; redistricted to better balance the use of remaining facilities; evaluated the current 69-year-old high school building and made plans for the construction of a new high school to meet the needs of students. All of this has been done thoughtfully, carefully and with fully transparent public meetings. There has been discussion between the School Committee and the Town Council, and input from the public. Managing a shrinking school system requires a great deal of deliberation. It is not simple, and it cannot be arbitrary.
The Special Budget Referendum, however, pretends to be simple, and is entirely arbitrary. It provides a nice round number of $1.5 million dollars to be cut from the School Department budget, with no details, no debate, no rationale. It is one person’s idea, based on his misreading of the budget documents.
I urge the voters of South Kingstown to come out and join together in rejecting a bad idea.
Michael Marran
South Kingstown
