Democracy is based on the right of each declared candidate an equal amount of public time before an election. In Narragansett we hold two elections. The first one occurs if more than 10 candidates file for the Town Council and/or the School Committee. The object of the first (or September) elections is to drop the number of candidates to 10.
This is not an issue for the School Committee candidates. However, there are 16 declared candidates for the Town Council. Each one of the 16 Town Council candidates should be given a six-minute tag team video slot to state his or her key items of information for voters. A lottery will be held for positioning the videos of each candidate. The videos could be merged and be available on the town’s website.
Thus, interested voters would have the opportunity to view each one. The voters need to place a face and a voice to each one of the 16 candidates before the September primary. Democracy deserves this.
Richard Vangermeersch
Narragansett
