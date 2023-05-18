I am writing to address some misinformation that has been presented about the school department’s budget, which has lead to a referendum to reduce the district’s budget by $1.5 million on Tuesday, June 6.
I have an MBA in finance, work as an accountant and I serve on the School Committee and its Budget and Finance Subcommittee. So I have a deep understanding of the budget and the budgeting process.
When the author of the referendum states that the school department has a $2.1 million surplus, he is misreading the document.
He took the number from a district financial document dated May 1, showing the “available funds” for use from that date to the end of the school year. These funds will be spent on expenses such as substitute pay, building maintenance, legal fees, etc. The “funds available” is an important metric to watch to ensure we do not overspend our budget, but it in no way represents a surplus.
The other claim that the author of the referendum is simply wrong about, is that a decrease of $1.5 million to the school budget will not impact programs. Our budget for the 2023-24 school year is already less than our current year’s budget. The school department was level funded by the town (for the fourth consecutive year), there is less in federal funding, and we may receive less state aid (the state legislature has not yet acted on the funding formula.)
The school committee did not ask for an increase to the budget despite our increase in costs, especially in the areas of maintenance, energy and our contractual obligations. We are doing the hard work of reducing expenses, both last year and this year. We consolidated the elementary schools, are in the process of consolidating the middle schools and closing Curtis Corner Middle School.
Next year, we will move the preschool program to Peace Dale Elementary School and return the Wakefield Elementary School building to the town. Through consolidations, closing buildings, and staff reductions, we are able to work within the budget approved by the town. However, a further $1.5 million reduction would unfortunately have to impact programs.
All of our budget documents are available on BoardDocs at go.boarddocs.com/ri/soki/board.nsf/Public.
Carol Vetter
Wakefield
