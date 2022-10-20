My father, Tom Briody, is running for the North Kingstown School Committee. I support his candidacy.
My parents raised me and my siblings in North Kingstown. Much of my childhood memories involve my dad cheering us on at Ocean State soccer games, bringing us fishing at Allen Harbor and Potowomut, and shuttling me to ice hockey practice at Boss Arena.
My dad raised his children to stand up to bullies, to respect and show kindness to others, and to speak honestly even when it is hard. As his daughter, it is not difficult to strive to embody these qualities because I have watched my dad demonstrate them firsthand throughout my life.
My dad is new to politics, but he cares as deeply about this community as he does his children. He believes in the value of a good education, and in creating a school environment where all students can flourish.
As a career trial lawyer and litigator, he works tirelessly to advocate for vulnerable clients. But he also understands how to deal with complex negotiations and to achieve compromise. His decisions are measured and well-reasoned, even in the face of outside pressure or challenging circumstances. He is not easily pushed around, and he is guided by a sense of justice and fairness for all people.
My dad is running for the School Committee for no other reason than a belief that he can bring integrity and reason to local government, and can use his experience to make the schools a better place for this community’s students. I believe in his candidacy because I believe in him, and ask your readers to vote for him in this important election.
Alex Briody
North Kingstown
