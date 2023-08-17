A huge thank you to the men and women of the South Kingstown Police Department.
The whole department worked with professionalism and decorum to locate my sister who suffered a medical emergency when she was missing. My husband and I were kept informed as to every step that was taken to find her. All avenues were used to locate her from looking at store videos to sending out a missing person alert to everyone’s phones.
Due to the diligence of the police, fire, EMTs and K9 unit my sister was located.
I also wish to thank all my neighbors and members of the community who participated in looking for my sister.
Special kudos to the members of Peace Dale Congregational Church for their prayers and help with our family emergency.
With much gratitude,
Carol Edwards
South Kingstown
