Dear South Kingstown Community Members,
On June 6th, voters will go to the polls and vote on a proposed referendum to reduce the School Department's budget by $1.5 million dollars. The School Department budget for next year, which begins in July, is level funded and represents a $0 dollar increase over last year's adopted budget. This means that there is no additional cost to the taxpayer. However, despite not requesting additional town appropriations, some in the community believe the School Department's budget should be reduced. Reducing the budget would mean the School Department would eliminate non-mandated expenses for next year. The referendum's impact on educating students in our community would be devastating.
A reduction of the referendum amount is equivalent to laying off all of the certified personnel at Matunuck Elementary School. Like most school district budgets, salaries and benefits account for nearly 80% of the budget. Therefore, under the current budget, the administration must lay off 24 full-time staff members due to the possibility of approval of the referendum. This is on top of a number of layoffs already planned as part of the closure of Curtis Corner Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School and personnel reductions due to declining enrollment.
Is a referendum worth buying if you must use made-up facts to sell it? In this case, the proposed referendum to reduce the School Department’s budget is based on misinformation. The authors of the referendum took information from two separate budget documents, cobbled them together, and used them to falsely claim that the School Department has a budget surplus. It’s concerning that the data used to support the referendum was based on false projections by individuals not associated with the School Department. It’s essential to have accurate information and facts when making decisions that impact students and the livelihood of the adults who care and educate them.
Be an informed voter and visit www.skschools.net to learn more about the School Department's budget. Also, School Department documents have my signature in the bottom right-hand corner or my initials in the top right-hand corner. If my signature or initials are missing, the document is not an official School Department document. Lastly and most importantly, remember to vote on Tuesday, June 6th, at your designated polling location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.