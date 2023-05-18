On Tuesday June 6, South Kingstown taxpayers will have an opportunity to vote to slow down the out of control spending by our School Committee. A local bipartisan group has sponsored a referendum to shave oﬀ the minuscule amount of $1.5 million from the $68 million proposed budget. SK tax payers are responsible for $55 million of the $68 million, the remainder comes from state and federal tax dollars.
For approximately the same number of students the East Greenwich school budget is $48 million. That’s $20 million less than ours and EG has much better academic scores. Presently SK spends $28,000 per student each year and EG spends $20,000 with better results. (In SK only 37% of elementary students are meeting expectations in Math) We’re paying $8,000 more per student and getting substandard results. Obviously spending more money doesn’t create better results.
Taxpayers of SK are being taken as fools by the School Committee. Student enrollment has decreased 30% since 2010 and the budget has sky rocketed. SK has an aging population that needs better emergency services and we have serious infrastructure needs such as our water supply. The School Committee and Town Council should use our taxes more diligently. The vote is June 6th.
Deb MacDowell
Wakeﬁeld
