Recently, the Rhode Island Attorney General and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management ruled the lease by Procaccianti Developers will be terminated as they breached their prior lease with the RIDEM. Thank you to everyone who was instrumental in making this happen. I am grateful to everyone who fought for justice.
I hope the RIAG issues a cease-and-desist order if it has not already done so, so the State and/or Town can profit from the parking lot revenue and the money will not go into the hands of corporate multibillionaires.
We must remember, the five-acre parcel is Zoned GB, Galilee Business, and not GFI, Galilee Fishing Industries, so we can create businesses that can bring in tourism and help Galilee and its fishermen. Here are some viable considerations for the five-acre parcel:
A consolidated parking garage that can serve as an emergency evacuation center and an observation deck on the top of the garage.
A maritime museum / biome center that can be used to forever memorialize the fishing industry, and a memorial wall of Galilee fishermen can be displayed. The museum can present ways to keep Galilee one of the leading fishing ports in the United States. The history of the Galilee port can also be discussed and displayed.
A Maritime Theme Playground for children. We can have fishing vessels for children to climb, and sea creatures can be part of the playground for both children and families to enjoy.
A memorial outside for the Native Americans on part of the green space to honor many Native Americans that were instrumental in Narragansett’s history. The Native Americans must have been the first fishermen in Narragansett.
We can consider having a convenient store like the Galilee Grocery store that was in Galilee for years.
A Community Center for the fishermen and students studying in the area can be built. Dorm style housing may be available for students who are taking field trips to Galilee, college students, and even fishermen if needed.
If it is viable, create a boutique hotel (8-10 rooms) like the Break hotel a short distance away with a banquet / event room for weddings and other special events.
Develop with civil engineers and an underground aqueduct system that will divert rising waters into vegetation or back into The Great Salt Pond.
Examine the feasibility of a day trip boat that will bring people out from the Great Salt Pond and travel and view the Point Judith Lighthouse, Hazard Rock, and possibly down to Manahan’s Dock where people can drop off and get back on.
Consider making use of the huge parking lot area at Sand Hill Cove, where a trolley can bring people into Galilee. The operators of the ferry can pay for that Trolly service.
The Town can consider another drop off and drop on service that can bring people to Fishermen’s Memorial State Park, the Fishermen’s Memorial, Camp Cronin, the Point Judith Lighthouse, and any other areas the Narragansett Chamber may feel would be of interest to those who visit Narragansett.
Some may argue who is going to provide funding for the above? We have invested millions in Providence to create the RI Convention Center Parking Lot, the city of Newport obtained millions to create its sailing museum, we have millions that were approved by our Governor for a Soccer Stadium, and we also were willing to give millions for the Superman building. The RIDEM spent millions on a fishing pier in Rocky Point. Money is available if our legislators show the need.
Therefore, we should spend some of our State’s money to create a viable development that will benefit everyone who visits, works, operates businesses, and lives in Galilee. In addition, if any of the land would be used for educational purposes such as a biome center or a maritime research center for students of all ages, URI and other educational institutions may have resources. In a report issued last November, the state budget officer Joe Codega said the state is on track to finish the current 2022-23 fiscal year with a surplus of $610 million when the books close next June. The Governor is on record to appropriate millions for Galilee’s infrastructure, let’s make sure that money is used wisely.
Let us put our differences aside on so many minor issues, and work collectively to benefit our beautiful town of Narragansett and our beautiful village of Galilee that will make our gem of a village shine for all those who visit, work, and live in Galilee.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
