I’m writing today, during this political season, to shine light on a resident who is the right choice to represent our town.
As a new resident in Westerly, only 2 years so far , I was looking for employment and was pleasured to be introduced to Mr. Caswell Cooke. He and I talked a few times and he offered me a position at the Misquamicut Drive In. I was pleased to work at such a nostalgic place. It was a great opportunity to meet people and make some new friends.
Caswell surprised me with his down to earth personality. As someone who comes from the city of Pawtucket, Westerly was a completely different place to me and my children. Caswell made me feel so welcomed and accepted.
I must have done a good job because he asked if I’d like to help out on his campaign and it has been absolutely fabulous working with him. Going door to door in Westerly and Charlestown and meeting new folks has been my favorite part. The whole district will benefit from having a senator like Caswell.
Westerly is the best town I’ve ever been to. I consider myself and my children very lucky to be here. This town has so much to offer and only more to come. Please consider my dear friend Caswell Cooke to represent you as senator in District 38.
His experience and passion with and for Westerly is highlighted every time you talk to him. He truly cares about this town and wants the best for us all. This is the time.
Haley McDonnell
Westerly
